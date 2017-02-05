LeGarrette Blount fumbles for game’s first turnover

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 7:12 PM EST

We still don’t have any points in Super Bowl LI, but we have a turnover.

Just as the Patriots had moved into field goal range, running back LeGarrette Blount fumbled, the Falcons recovered, and Atlanta took the ball back.

Making a great play to force the fumble was Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, continuing a strong rookie season. Cornerback Robert Alford recovered.

Now we’ll see if the Falcons’ offense can do anything in a game that could use some scoring.