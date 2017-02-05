 Skip to content

LeGarrette Blount fumbles for game’s first turnover

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 7:12 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

We still don’t have any points in Super Bowl LI, but we have a turnover.

Just as the Patriots had moved into field goal range, running back LeGarrette Blount fumbled, the Falcons recovered, and Atlanta took the ball back.

Making a great play to force the fumble was Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, continuing a strong rookie season. Cornerback Robert Alford recovered.

Now we’ll see if the Falcons’ offense can do anything in a game that could use some scoring.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “LeGarrette Blount fumbles for game’s first turnover”
  1. tjacks7 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:13 PM

    I’m just glad these genius NFL execs were able to ensure they had the right kind of paint for the field. I was nervous all week that this high profile game would be cancelled due to their incompetence ala the HOF game.

  2. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 7:14 PM

    Tell me again how much better the Patriots’ defense is

  3. truthfactory says: Feb 5, 2017 7:14 PM

    Those damn fully inflated footballs…

  4. OldDurtyBird says: Feb 5, 2017 7:15 PM

    We’re trying to win too, we didn’t come here to worship Brady and Belicheat.

  5. realfootballfan says: Feb 5, 2017 7:16 PM

    Blount will be remembered for the fumble, but Brady hanging that pass that would have been a TD the play before if he had more mustard on the pass is the bigger observation I had. That led to a 7-point swing.

  6. blah773 says: Feb 5, 2017 7:16 PM

    couldn’t happen to a better guy

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!