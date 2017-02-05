LeGarrette Blount fumbles for game’s first turnover

We still don’t have any points in Super Bowl LI, but we have a turnover.
Just as the Patriots had moved into field goal range, running back LeGarrette Blount fumbled, the Falcons recovered, and Atlanta took the ball back.
Making a great play to force the fumble was Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, continuing a strong rookie season. Cornerback Robert Alford recovered.
Now we’ll see if the Falcons’ offense can do anything in a game that could use some scoring.
I’m just glad these genius NFL execs were able to ensure they had the right kind of paint for the field. I was nervous all week that this high profile game would be cancelled due to their incompetence ala the HOF game.
Tell me again how much better the Patriots’ defense is
Those damn fully inflated footballs…
We’re trying to win too, we didn’t come here to worship Brady and Belicheat.
Blount will be remembered for the fumble, but Brady hanging that pass that would have been a TD the play before if he had more mustard on the pass is the bigger observation I had. That led to a 7-point swing.
couldn’t happen to a better guy