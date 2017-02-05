Patriots come back for incredible Super Bowl LI win

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

Joe Montana might have had an argument. Before tonight.

Tom Brady just led the Patriots to a fifth Super Bowl title, with a 34-28 win in overtime against the Falcons.

While running back James White plowed in with the game-winning touchdown run, it was Brady who defined the comeback.

No one had come back from more than 10 points in a Super Bowl, but no one has played Super Bowls the way Brady has.

He was 43-of-62 passing for 466 yards and two touchdowns. It was an incredible night of work after a flat first three quarters, which saw the Falcons build a 28-3 lead.

The Patriots won the coin toss and didn’t get the ball back, driving 62 yards in eight plays, leaving the Falcons looking gassed.