Patriots come back for incredible Super Bowl LI win

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 10:28 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

Joe Montana might have had an argument. Before tonight.

Tom Brady just led the Patriots to a fifth Super Bowl title, with a 34-28 win in overtime against the Falcons.

While running back James White plowed in with the game-winning touchdown run, it was Brady who defined the comeback.

No one had come back from more than 10 points in a Super Bowl, but no one has played Super Bowls the way Brady has.

He was 43-of-62 passing for 466 yards and two touchdowns. It was an incredible night of work after a flat first three quarters, which saw the Falcons build a 28-3 lead.

The Patriots won the coin toss and didn’t get the ball back, driving 62 yards in eight plays, leaving the Falcons looking gassed.

