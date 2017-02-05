 Skip to content

Patriots deactivate Michael Floyd for Super Bowl LI

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 4:39 PM EST
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Michael Floyd #14 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring on a 14 year touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the 1st quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Patriots took a flier on wide receiver Michael Floyd after his late-season DUI and release from the Cardinals, but they’re not giving him a uniform today.

Floyd was among the seven Patriots listed as inactive for Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

Also down for New England are tackle LaAdrian Waddle, running back D.J. Foster, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman and safety Jordan Richards.

With their regular receivers healthy, the Patriots didn’t have as glaring a need at the position, so Floyd will be watching from the sidelines today. He played in the divisional round, but was a healthy scratch in the AFC Championship game, so this one was #asexpected.

For the Falcons, wide receiver Nick Williams, running back Terron Ward, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, safety Dashon Goldson, linebacker Josh Keyes, guard Wes Schweitzer and tight end D.J. Tialavea are inactive.

2 Responses to “Patriots deactivate Michael Floyd for Super Bowl LI”
  1. filmex2000 says: Feb 5, 2017 4:48 PM

    So the Patriots showed everyone how smart they were by picking up Jonathan Cooper and Michael Floyd from the Cardinals this year.

    Looks like the Hoodie is human after all.

  2. learysdisciples says: Feb 5, 2017 4:52 PM

    Time to start drinking.

