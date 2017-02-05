Patriots draw within 28-20 with six minutes to play

No team has ever come back from more than 10 points to win a Super Bowl, but the Patriots are doing their best to change that in the fourth quarter in Houston.
Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on a third-and-one with 8:30 left to go in the game and Ryan fumbled the ball. Alan Branch recovered for New England on the Falcons’ 25-yard-line and they were in the end zone five plays later on a six-yard pass to Danny Amendola.
James White ran for a two-point conversion that cut Atlanta’s lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes left to play in the game.
That’s plenty of time to get another scoring drive together and plenty of pressure on Ryan and company to make something happen to get momentum back in their favor after allowing 17 straight points.
That’s what happens when you go up 28-3 and decide the game is over and stop playing. Their offense better do something on this drive.
28 – 20 final don’t sweat this !
Man pats fan here im down but proud we are fighting back. Atlanta has played outstanding mad props.
That Julio Jones catch. Holy crap that guy can twist his body. What is it with Pats SBs and spectacular catches for the other team?
Big run by Freeman. Incredible catch by Jones. Those are plays that win games.
They just need to keep this drive going and if they can at least get a FG it would force the Patriots to score twice with very little time remaining.
Wow. How do you go from driving down the field to 3rd and 33?
Matty ice looking like the real matty ice of the last several seasons when the pressure is on, hold on young man and just hand it off.
It’d be nice if the defense could come up with a stop for the first time in about an hour.
Stupid Atlanta coaches … you are in FG range, need to eat up clock, and you PASS? Idiots.
Run. The. Ball.
These idiots are going to
Blow it
Holy mama that catch.
Ryan went from hero to choke in this 4th qtr. That fumble and then the stupid sack he took when they were in fg range on their next drive.
Just amazing. How do you blow such a huge lead?
Something is off man, too much weird stuff going on.. Not saying conspiracy- but you can tell money is on the line
Matty Ice is melting under the heat sad sad they should have won this game going away
Ryan is a fraud just like Newton was, soon as there is pressure in a big game, they fold like a accordian.
I’m thinking Atlanta deserves to lose this right now
Swear to God I saw the ghost of Mike McCarthy coaching on the Atlanta sidelines in the second half. Or at least the Falcons seem to be taking a page out of his playbook
Brady GOAT amazing
Falcons trying to sntch defeat from the jaws of victory
NFL IS RIGGED
James White should get SB MVP