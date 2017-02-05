Patriots draw within 28-20 with six minutes to play

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 9:45 PM EST

No team has ever come back from more than 10 points to win a Super Bowl, but the Patriots are doing their best to change that in the fourth quarter in Houston.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on a third-and-one with 8:30 left to go in the game and Ryan fumbled the ball. Alan Branch recovered for New England on the Falcons’ 25-yard-line and they were in the end zone five plays later on a six-yard pass to Danny Amendola.

James White ran for a two-point conversion that cut Atlanta’s lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes left to play in the game.

That’s plenty of time to get another scoring drive together and plenty of pressure on Ryan and company to make something happen to get momentum back in their favor after allowing 17 straight points.