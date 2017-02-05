 Skip to content

Patriots draw within 28-20 with six minutes to play

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 9:45 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots forces a fumble from Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

No team has ever come back from more than 10 points to win a Super Bowl, but the Patriots are doing their best to change that in the fourth quarter in Houston.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on a third-and-one with 8:30 left to go in the game and Ryan fumbled the ball. Alan Branch recovered for New England on the Falcons’ 25-yard-line and they were in the end zone five plays later on a six-yard pass to Danny Amendola.

James White ran for a two-point conversion that cut Atlanta’s lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes left to play in the game.

That’s plenty of time to get another scoring drive together and plenty of pressure on Ryan and company to make something happen to get momentum back in their favor after allowing 17 straight points.

22 Responses to “Patriots draw within 28-20 with six minutes to play”
  1. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 9:46 PM

    That’s what happens when you go up 28-3 and decide the game is over and stop playing. Their offense better do something on this drive.

  2. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 5, 2017 9:47 PM

    28 – 20 final don’t sweat this !

  3. swineflooo says: Feb 5, 2017 9:50 PM

    Man pats fan here im down but proud we are fighting back. Atlanta has played outstanding mad props.

  4. iamapatsfan says: Feb 5, 2017 9:50 PM

    That Julio Jones catch. Holy crap that guy can twist his body. What is it with Pats SBs and spectacular catches for the other team?

  5. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 9:51 PM

    Big run by Freeman. Incredible catch by Jones. Those are plays that win games.

  6. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 9:52 PM

    They just need to keep this drive going and if they can at least get a FG it would force the Patriots to score twice with very little time remaining.

  7. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 9:54 PM

    Wow. How do you go from driving down the field to 3rd and 33?

  8. justtherealfacts says: Feb 5, 2017 9:55 PM

    Matty ice looking like the real matty ice of the last several seasons when the pressure is on, hold on young man and just hand it off.

  9. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 5, 2017 9:59 PM

    It’d be nice if the defense could come up with a stop for the first time in about an hour.

  10. SouthStander says: Feb 5, 2017 10:00 PM

    Stupid Atlanta coaches … you are in FG range, need to eat up clock, and you PASS? Idiots.

    Run. The. Ball.

  11. onebuffalove716 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:00 PM

    These idiots are going to
    Blow it

  12. wib22 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:01 PM

    Holy mama that catch.

  13. fatsolio says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Ryan went from hero to choke in this 4th qtr. That fumble and then the stupid sack he took when they were in fg range on their next drive.

    Just amazing. How do you blow such a huge lead?

  14. dlw492 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Something is off man, too much weird stuff going on.. Not saying conspiracy- but you can tell money is on the line

  15. dynalee10 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Matty Ice is melting under the heat sad sad they should have won this game going away

  16. justtherealfacts says: Feb 5, 2017 10:03 PM

    Ryan is a fraud just like Newton was, soon as there is pressure in a big game, they fold like a accordian.

  17. onebuffalove716 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:05 PM

    I’m thinking Atlanta deserves to lose this right now

  18. trozenfundra says: Feb 5, 2017 10:14 PM

    Swear to God I saw the ghost of Mike McCarthy coaching on the Atlanta sidelines in the second half. Or at least the Falcons seem to be taking a page out of his playbook

  19. swineflooo says: Feb 5, 2017 10:15 PM

    Brady GOAT amazing

  20. trozenfundra says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 PM

    Falcons trying to sntch defeat from the jaws of victory

  21. dynalee10 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:26 PM

    NFL IS RIGGED

  22. trozenfundra says: Feb 5, 2017 10:31 PM

    James White should get SB MVP

