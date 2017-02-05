 Skip to content

Patriots hold Atlanta to a three-and-out to start second half

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 8:43 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots returns the punt during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons went one hour and eight minutes between offensive possessions. It was long enough for them to lose their edge.

The Patriots held Atlanta to a three-and-out to start the second half of Super Bowl LI, forcing a punt.

Receiver Julian Edelman returned the ball to the Atlanta 45. The Falcons challenged the outcome, and replay review resulted in placement of the ball at New England’s 47.

Only 53 yards from pay dirt, New England still faces a daunting task, down 18 points. It would be the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history if they can emerge with the victory.

  1. grogansheroes says: Feb 5, 2017 8:50 PM

    Congrats Atlanta. They were better in every aspect of the game.

  2. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 8:51 PM

    Dude just broke Malcom Butler’s ankles!

  3. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 8:56 PM

    This is worse than the beating you clowns suffered at the hands of the Bears.

    1. Overrated defense

    2. Belichick “genius” a little tarnished

    3. Brady is NOT the goat

    4. The Revenge Tour sputtered out

