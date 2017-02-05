Patriots hold Atlanta to a three-and-out to start second half

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 8:43 PM EST

The Falcons went one hour and eight minutes between offensive possessions. It was long enough for them to lose their edge.

The Patriots held Atlanta to a three-and-out to start the second half of Super Bowl LI, forcing a punt.

Receiver Julian Edelman returned the ball to the Atlanta 45. The Falcons challenged the outcome, and replay review resulted in placement of the ball at New England’s 47.

Only 53 yards from pay dirt, New England still faces a daunting task, down 18 points. It would be the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history if they can emerge with the victory.