Patriots tie it up, somehow

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

What once appeared to be another ho-hum postseason Cornell-Hofstra slaughter has become an all-time classic.

Down 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots have forced overtime.

Trailing by eight points with 3:30 to play, the Patriots drove 91 in 10 plays to score a touchdown. Coupled with a two-point pass to Danny Amendola, the Patriots knotted the game at 28.

Quarterback Tom Brady has set a Super Bowl record with 416 passing yards.

No Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime. No NFL title game has made it to overtime since the Colts beat the Giants in 1958.

34 Responses to “Patriots tie it up, somehow”
  1. thisoneguy1 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:10 PM

    Biggest choke job in NFL history.

  2. justtherealfacts says: Feb 5, 2017 10:11 PM

    Falcons run the steelers zone 10 yard cushion defense the entire 4th qt, hahahahaha what a joke, you cant make this stuff up!

  3. uschawk says: Feb 5, 2017 10:11 PM

    Kyle shanahan blew this game with two horrible calls to pass the ball.

  4. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Feb 5, 2017 10:11 PM

    “Hi Mr Cable? This is John Lynch. Um, about that head coaching job…”

  5. lemmetalkwouldya says: Feb 5, 2017 10:12 PM

    Where’s all the trash-talking Patriot’s haters NOW???!!!!!!!

  6. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 10:12 PM

    The new Atlanta braves. Feel bad for Arthur blank

  7. arwiv says: Feb 5, 2017 10:13 PM

    If the Falcons somehow win this in OT is will be a miracle. Considering that this is the SB this may go down as the biggest collapse in the history of the sport.

  8. onebuffalove716 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:13 PM

    Here take this game

  9. todd6162 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:13 PM

    This is what happens when you go conservative

  10. allight59 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:13 PM

    Not as big a choke as GB vs. Seattle, but a choke nonetheless….

  11. thermo321 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:14 PM

    Win or lose. No one can ever say the Patriots don’t play awesome Super Bowls

  12. thisoneguy1 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:14 PM

    lemmetalkwouldya says:
    Where’s all the trash-talking Patriot’s haters NOW???!!!!!!!


    Where were you when they were down 25? Front-running hypocrite

  13. vancouversportsbro says: Feb 5, 2017 10:14 PM

    19 points in the fourth quarter. Just wow.

  14. fatsolio says: Feb 5, 2017 10:15 PM

    Biggest choke in NFL history right here by Atlanta. How do you blow a 25 point lead with 1.5 quarters left?

    It’s actually mostly on Matt Ryan for that stupid fumble and then getting sacked when they were in FG range and just needed to milk the clock or protect field position. THROW THE BALL AWAY.

    I guess this is the problem now in today’s NFL where people care more about their stats than making the smart play.

  15. truthbetold109 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:15 PM

    allight59 says:
    Feb 5, 2017 10:13 PM
    Not as big a choke as GB vs. Seattle, but a choke nonetheless….
    __________________

    I knew a viking idiot would try and make a Packer reference. You can’t help your classless selves.

  16. poundtherock says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    Falcons deserve to lose. Prevent defense, horrible play calling (passing over and over again?), and poor clock management (snapping the ball with as many as 20 seconds left on the play clock).

    I don’t have a dog in the fight, but I hate watching bad football.

  17. matiberio says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    Win or lose, proud of the pats.

  18. bleck5 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    Brady just led the NFLs largest superbowl comeback in history.

    GOAT no matter who wins in OT.

  19. jagsfanugh says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    Wow Atlanta total melt down. Between Dante not blocking the rusher and not running the ball to get a field goal..they deserve to lose. Brady is GOAT if wins.

  20. thisoneguy1 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    allight59 says:
    Not as big a choke as GB vs. Seattle, but a choke nonetheless….

    —–
    Ridiculous. Atlanta had a much bigger lead than Green Bay, and this is the Super Bowl, not a conference title game. Not even close.

  21. daytontriangles says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    This could go either way in overtime, but if the Patriots somehow pull this off, Brady is the GOAT and it is no longer open to debate.

  22. thetooloftools says: Feb 5, 2017 10:16 PM

    I’m in my 50’s. This is the best damn game I have ever seen and I don’t care who wins. Just Awesome.

  23. Flash1287 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    thisoneguy1 says:
    Feb 5, 2017 10:14 PM
    lemmetalkwouldya says:
    Where’s all the trash-talking Patriot’s haters NOW???!!!!!!!


    Where were you when they were down 25? Front-running hypocrite

    LAME, was he supposed to talk shiz when his team his down 19

  24. swineflooo says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    Manning would have quit at the half.

    BRADY = GOAT
    Atlanta u guys are ridiculously impressive!!

  25. arwiv says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    The 3rd and 1 strip-sack was also a dumb play call. Should have been running there.

  26. kingfish13 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    uh oh

  27. r502 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    How do you not run the ball twice, force the timeouts and kick a field goal?
    Right up there with Seattle throwing the ball from the one. Freaking pathetic.

  28. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    The Patriots blow and play in a weak division but Brady is the greatest of all time ,,,period stop

  29. cheeseisfattening says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    Now there is a coach who did not just throw up his arms, say they ran into a buzz saw and quit.

  30. sportschatterdotco says: Feb 5, 2017 10:17 PM

    Never under estimate the heart of a champion

    what a game

  31. tigerlilac says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 PM

    No one sucks.

    Justs unbelievable play.

  32. contra74 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 PM

    thisoneguy1 says:
    Feb 5, 2017 10:10 PM
    Biggest choke job in NFL history.

    40 2 —–
    Clearly you are not familiar with the packers

  33. shlort says: Feb 5, 2017 10:21 PM

    I am a Packers fan. I know this scenario all too well. Get ahead, shut it down and blow the lead.

  34. onebuffalove716 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:21 PM

    Lol this is embarrassing. The Houston oilers fans are relieved that you’ve just taken over the worst collapse ever.. not biggest but worst

