Patriots tie it up, somehow

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 10:10 PM EST

What once appeared to be another ho-hum postseason Cornell-Hofstra slaughter has become an all-time classic.

Down 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots have forced overtime.

Trailing by eight points with 3:30 to play, the Patriots drove 91 in 10 plays to score a touchdown. Coupled with a two-point pass to Danny Amendola, the Patriots knotted the game at 28.

Quarterback Tom Brady has set a Super Bowl record with 416 passing yards.

No Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime. No NFL title game has made it to overtime since the Colts beat the Giants in 1958.