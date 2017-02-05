Patriots tie it up, somehow

What once appeared to be another ho-hum postseason Cornell-Hofstra slaughter has become an all-time classic.
Down 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots have forced overtime.
Trailing by eight points with 3:30 to play, the Patriots drove 91 in 10 plays to score a touchdown. Coupled with a two-point pass to Danny Amendola, the Patriots knotted the game at 28.
Quarterback Tom Brady has set a Super Bowl record with 416 passing yards.
No Super Bowl has ever gone to overtime. No NFL title game has made it to overtime since the Colts beat the Giants in 1958.
Biggest choke job in NFL history.
Falcons run the steelers zone 10 yard cushion defense the entire 4th qt, hahahahaha what a joke, you cant make this stuff up!
Kyle shanahan blew this game with two horrible calls to pass the ball.
“Hi Mr Cable? This is John Lynch. Um, about that head coaching job…”
Where’s all the trash-talking Patriot’s haters NOW???!!!!!!!
The new Atlanta braves. Feel bad for Arthur blank
If the Falcons somehow win this in OT is will be a miracle. Considering that this is the SB this may go down as the biggest collapse in the history of the sport.
Here take this game
This is what happens when you go conservative
Not as big a choke as GB vs. Seattle, but a choke nonetheless….
Win or lose. No one can ever say the Patriots don’t play awesome Super Bowls
lemmetalkwouldya says:
Where were you when they were down 25? Front-running hypocrite
19 points in the fourth quarter. Just wow.
Biggest choke in NFL history right here by Atlanta. How do you blow a 25 point lead with 1.5 quarters left?
It’s actually mostly on Matt Ryan for that stupid fumble and then getting sacked when they were in FG range and just needed to milk the clock or protect field position. THROW THE BALL AWAY.
I guess this is the problem now in today’s NFL where people care more about their stats than making the smart play.
allight59 says:
Feb 5, 2017 10:13 PM
I knew a viking idiot would try and make a Packer reference. You can’t help your classless selves.
Falcons deserve to lose. Prevent defense, horrible play calling (passing over and over again?), and poor clock management (snapping the ball with as many as 20 seconds left on the play clock).
I don’t have a dog in the fight, but I hate watching bad football.
Win or lose, proud of the pats.
Brady just led the NFLs largest superbowl comeback in history.
GOAT no matter who wins in OT.
Wow Atlanta total melt down. Between Dante not blocking the rusher and not running the ball to get a field goal..they deserve to lose. Brady is GOAT if wins.
allight59 says:
Ridiculous. Atlanta had a much bigger lead than Green Bay, and this is the Super Bowl, not a conference title game. Not even close.
This could go either way in overtime, but if the Patriots somehow pull this off, Brady is the GOAT and it is no longer open to debate.
I’m in my 50’s. This is the best damn game I have ever seen and I don’t care who wins. Just Awesome.
thisoneguy1 says:
Feb 5, 2017 10:14 PM
lemmetalkwouldya says:
Where’s all the trash-talking Patriot’s haters NOW???!!!!!!!
Where were you when they were down 25? Front-running hypocrite
LAME, was he supposed to talk shiz when his team his down 19
Manning would have quit at the half.
BRADY = GOAT
Atlanta u guys are ridiculously impressive!!
The 3rd and 1 strip-sack was also a dumb play call. Should have been running there.
uh oh
How do you not run the ball twice, force the timeouts and kick a field goal?
Right up there with Seattle throwing the ball from the one. Freaking pathetic.
The Patriots blow and play in a weak division but Brady is the greatest of all time ,,,period stop
Now there is a coach who did not just throw up his arms, say they ran into a buzz saw and quit.
Never under estimate the heart of a champion
what a game
No one sucks.
Justs unbelievable play.
thisoneguy1 says:
Feb 5, 2017 10:10 PM
Biggest choke job in NFL history.
Clearly you are not familiar with the packers
I am a Packers fan. I know this scenario all too well. Get ahead, shut it down and blow the lead.
Lol this is embarrassing. The Houston oilers fans are relieved that you’ve just taken over the worst collapse ever.. not biggest but worst