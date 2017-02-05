 Skip to content

Patriots tried to trade for DeAndre Hopkins or Johnathan Joseph

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 3:08 PM EST
The Patriots attempted to pull off a blockbuster trade this season for a player they surely knew would be hard to pry away: Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots called the Texans and asked about acquiring Hopkins in a trade for linebacker Jamie Collins. The Patriots would later trade Collins to the Browns for a conditional third-round draft pick.

It’s unclear whether the Patriots were offering to throw in any other players or draft picks in the proposed Collins-for-Hopkins trade, but if they weren’t the Texans presumably didn’t take the offer seriously. Hopkins is a better player than Collins, and Hopkins has a year left on his contract while Collins was heading into free agency before the Browns extended him.

The Patriots also reportedly asked the Texans about a deal of cornerback Johnathan Joseph for Collins. Again, the Texans said no. Again, that’s not surprising. But the Patriots were eager to get something for Collins, and it doesn’t hurt to ask for the moon, even if you’ll eventually settle for something less.

22 Responses to “Patriots tried to trade for DeAndre Hopkins or Johnathan Joseph”
  1. wib22 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:12 PM

    Belicheat got outsmarted on that one….

  2. valentino8100 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:12 PM

    I guess they didn’t offer a sweet enough deal for the Texans, but imagine what that defense would look like with the addition of an athletic freak like Collins at linebacker? Probably better for the rest of the AFC it didn’t work out.

  3. realpatsfan says: Feb 5, 2017 3:13 PM

    He said she said, anything for a failed distraction.

  4. OldDurtyBird says: Feb 5, 2017 3:15 PM

    Oh that Belicheat!

  5. jchipwood says: Feb 5, 2017 3:21 PM

    Belichick is an idiot. Who would trade him?!?!?!?

  6. MichaelEdits says: Feb 5, 2017 3:25 PM

    They should’ve traded Brady for Hopkins.

  7. tylawspick6 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:26 PM

    why is this news now? who cares?

    these kinds of discussions happen all the time when
    players are going to be dealt

    i will say, the reason why rick smith is one of the
    worst gms of all time and is mysteriously stil employed,
    is he rejected the chance to acquire jamie collins and
    rid himself of a pricey and older player in jonathan joseph

    yikes!

    wait until texans fans learn of that!

  8. liparulos says: Feb 5, 2017 3:27 PM

    Interesting trade combination, two players with somewhat mysterious seasons. Collins is freakishly athletic, but something didn’t click with Patriots and he was gone. Hopkins has all the tools, or at least all the physical tools, but had an off year, possibly because he and QB Osweiler weren’t seeing the field the same way.

  9. Tom says: Feb 5, 2017 3:28 PM

    wib22 says:
    Feb 5, 2017 3:12 PM
    Belicheat got outsmarted on that one….

    OldDurtyBird says:
    Feb 5, 2017 3:15 PM
    Oh that Belicheat!

    GMs trying to do good business is cheating and being outsmarted? No one knows what trade parameters were actually discussed and ultimately discarded. You guys are tools.

  10. Flash1287 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:28 PM

    jchipwood says:
    Feb 5, 2017 3:21 PM
    Belichick is an idiot. Who would trade him?!?!?!?

    Oh the IRONY, little Chippy calling someone an “idiot”

    Oh wait, let me “get back to my comic books”
    Yeah, try and come up with something new little guy

  11. factpurveyor says: Feb 5, 2017 3:30 PM

    wib22 says:
    Feb 5, 2017 3:12 PM

    Belicheat got outsmarted on that one….

    —————————————————————-
    There are 30 teams just finishing up playing 18 holes of golf today that wish they were half as smart as the best coach in the NFL.

  12. kcchefs58 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:31 PM

    Rumor has it that Belichick inquired about Chip Kelly’s favorite pizza delivery chain. I’m surprised that was never addressed by the media.

  13. descendency says: Feb 5, 2017 3:31 PM

    Collins with the right coaching is a nightmare on defense. He’s being very under valued with the idea that he isn’t a top-5 interior LB.

    Collins on that defense would be (especially behind that DL)… scary.

    The problem is that they wouldn’t have much on offense. (worse than Denver this year…)

  14. zackd2 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:33 PM

    Really kills that NE media narrative that Collins isn’t a good player anymore.

  15. 6ball says: Feb 5, 2017 3:34 PM

    .
    The Patriots never stop trying to improve their club. Texans fans could dream about what a stifling defense would have taken the field with Collins added. A trade with those principals involved would have made for some interesting internal discussions.

    People often wonder why teams continually trade with the Patriots. It’s because they’re willing to pull the trigger on Belichick’s word. On draft day you don’t always have time to wait while a committee meets in closed session. Plus, a review of Belichick’s trades would reveal that the Patriots usually pay fair market price for players and picks they acquire. It’s just that they make the most of their acquisitions.

    They tried for Hopkins and Joseph, but ended up with Floyd and Eric Rowe. They still improved their roster.
    .

  16. draculalambert says: Feb 5, 2017 3:38 PM

    Not fair. Patriots are already too good.

  17. navyvandal says: Feb 5, 2017 3:38 PM

    In a weird twist, the Michael Floyd situation makes up for not getting DeAndre. Possibly reading for JJ, is possible sign Malcolm won’t be resigned and the pats will take the draft picks.

  18. dcpatfan says: Feb 5, 2017 3:41 PM

    THE Greatest Coach in The History of The NFL…..

    always thinking……

    always looking for the edge.

    We Patriots are SO PROUD!!!!

  19. nufcedmcgreevey says: Feb 5, 2017 3:42 PM

    Pats D played much better after this guy left.

  20. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:43 PM

    Oh noes. The Pats tried to make a trade to improve their roster. How shocking.

  21. infectorman says: Feb 5, 2017 3:44 PM

    Haters comments are becoming more desperate, extreme, and idiotic all at once.

    You’r slips are showing ladies

  22. popcherrycoke says: Feb 5, 2017 3:51 PM

    “Belichick is an idiot. Who would trade him?!?!?!?”

    Oh look the dumbest guy on the idiot thinks he’s smarter than Bill.

    LOL

