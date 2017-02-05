Patriots tried to trade for DeAndre Hopkins or Johnathan Joseph

The Patriots attempted to pull off a blockbuster trade this season for a player they surely knew would be hard to pry away: Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots called the Texans and asked about acquiring Hopkins in a trade for linebacker Jamie Collins. The Patriots would later trade Collins to the Browns for a conditional third-round draft pick.
It’s unclear whether the Patriots were offering to throw in any other players or draft picks in the proposed Collins-for-Hopkins trade, but if they weren’t the Texans presumably didn’t take the offer seriously. Hopkins is a better player than Collins, and Hopkins has a year left on his contract while Collins was heading into free agency before the Browns extended him.
The Patriots also reportedly asked the Texans about a deal of cornerback Johnathan Joseph for Collins. Again, the Texans said no. Again, that’s not surprising. But the Patriots were eager to get something for Collins, and it doesn’t hurt to ask for the moon, even if you’ll eventually settle for something less.
I guess they didn’t offer a sweet enough deal for the Texans, but imagine what that defense would look like with the addition of an athletic freak like Collins at linebacker? Probably better for the rest of the AFC it didn’t work out.
Interesting trade combination, two players with somewhat mysterious seasons. Collins is freakishly athletic, but something didn’t click with Patriots and he was gone. Hopkins has all the tools, or at least all the physical tools, but had an off year, possibly because he and QB Osweiler weren’t seeing the field the same way.
GMs trying to do good business is cheating and being outsmarted? No one knows what trade parameters were actually discussed and ultimately discarded. You guys are tools.
There are 30 teams just finishing up playing 18 holes of golf today that wish they were half as smart as the best coach in the NFL.
Rumor has it that Belichick inquired about Chip Kelly’s favorite pizza delivery chain. I’m surprised that was never addressed by the media.
Collins with the right coaching is a nightmare on defense. He’s being very under valued with the idea that he isn’t a top-5 interior LB.
Collins on that defense would be (especially behind that DL)… scary.
The problem is that they wouldn’t have much on offense. (worse than Denver this year…)
Really kills that NE media narrative that Collins isn’t a good player anymore.
The Patriots never stop trying to improve their club. Texans fans could dream about what a stifling defense would have taken the field with Collins added. A trade with those principals involved would have made for some interesting internal discussions.
People often wonder why teams continually trade with the Patriots. It’s because they’re willing to pull the trigger on Belichick’s word. On draft day you don’t always have time to wait while a committee meets in closed session. Plus, a review of Belichick’s trades would reveal that the Patriots usually pay fair market price for players and picks they acquire. It’s just that they make the most of their acquisitions.
They tried for Hopkins and Joseph, but ended up with Floyd and Eric Rowe. They still improved their roster.
Not fair. Patriots are already too good.
In a weird twist, the Michael Floyd situation makes up for not getting DeAndre. Possibly reading for JJ, is possible sign Malcolm won’t be resigned and the pats will take the draft picks.
Pats D played much better after this guy left.
Oh noes. The Pats tried to make a trade to improve their roster. How shocking.
Haters comments are becoming more desperate, extreme, and idiotic all at once.
