Patriots try to make a game of it in the fourth quarter

The Patriots dug themselves a huge hole in Super Bowl LI and are now trying to dig their way out.
A Tom Brady touchdown pass to James White and a Stephen Gostkowski field goal have given the Patriots a little life, cutting the Falcons’ lead to 28-12 with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
But the Patriots have only a little life: They’d need two touchdowns and two two-point conversions just to send the game into overtime. Given the way this game has gone for the first 50 minutes, that’s extremely unlikely.
Now Brady will need some magic to get his fifth Super Bowl ring.
They better not fall asleep. The Patriots aren’t going to quit. If the Atlanta offense can put together one more good drive and get a TD this game will probably be over. They at least need to run some clock on the next possession.
The Falcons offense seems to have taken the rest of the game off after getting up 28-3.
If that extra point is made, it’s a 7 point game….
I’m rooting for Atlanta for a few reasons. They’re the NFC representative, my older brother lives in Atlanta, and it’s always nice to see a team win it that’s never won it before.
With all of that said, the Pats haters are just ridiculous. Brady has to be right at the top of the list for best ever, as does Belichick… and that includes my boyhood heroes, Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi. Why is it so hard for some of you to recognize greatness? Is it because they routinely beat upon your teams? Grow up, already.
FALCONS GO INTO PREVENT DEFENSE IN THE 3RD QUARTER? SHOULD HAVE KEPT THE PEDAL DOWN AND REALLY BLEW THEM OUT!
It looks like the Falcons started celebrating after they went up 28-3 and forgot to play the rest of the game. It’s a ball game now. If their offense goes three and out again this could be a tie game. I liked it better when the Patriots were getting blown out. I hate the Patriots but the Falcons better recapture some of their fire really fast or this game could slip away from them and that would be a shame when you consider how they played in the first 2 1/2 quarters.
snowdood163 says:
Feb 5, 2017 9:41 PM
Hey where’s that idiot tylawspick6? Where you at loud mouth? You’re not gonna post another idiotic comment while your team is getting its cheating ace kicked?
