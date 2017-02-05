Patriots try to make a game of it in the fourth quarter

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

The Patriots dug themselves a huge hole in Super Bowl LI and are now trying to dig their way out.

A Tom Brady touchdown pass to James White and a Stephen Gostkowski field goal have given the Patriots a little life, cutting the Falcons’ lead to 28-12 with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

But the Patriots have only a little life: They’d need two touchdowns and two two-point conversions just to send the game into overtime. Given the way this game has gone for the first 50 minutes, that’s extremely unlikely.

Now Brady will need some magic to get his fifth Super Bowl ring.