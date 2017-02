Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 6:45 PM EST

The Patriots lost the toss, and the Falcons opted to give them the ball. The Patriots did nothing with it.

New England opened Super Bowl LI with a three and out, resulting in a punt to the Falcons.

On first down, quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Julian Edelman nearly connected on a slant pass that, if successful, could have resulted in a long gain. On second down, the duo found each other for a nine-yard gain.

Then, on third and short, the Falcons bottled up running back LeGarrette Blount.