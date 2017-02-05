Pope Francis calls Super Bowl LI a sign of peace, friendship, solidarity

As an Argentinian octogenarian, Pope Francis is probably not a big fan of American football. But he delivered a message about the Super Bowl today.
In a video released by the Vatican and shown on the NRG Stadium big screen before the game, Francis said he hopes Super Bowl Sunday is a day for people to join together.
“By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest – and in a healthy way – we learn to sacrifice, to grow in fidelity and respect the rules. May this year’s Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity to the world,” Francis said.
The pope has previously weighed in on the Olympics and the World Cup, but this is the first time he’s commented on the Super Bowl. That’s a good get for the NFL.
Classic good vs. evil because one of these teams today doesn’t have the moral compass to “respect the rules”.
The pontiff then predicted the Pats to cover the spread and let everyone know that he dropped a couple prop bets at the Wynn (no way he was going to go to Caesars).
I love this Pope. If we had had more prominent christian leader like him over the last 50 years I believe the world would be in a better place.
I know, when will the Falcons stop faking their crowd noise? Sad.
No Pontiff ever went 8-5 with a playoff win like Tebow did before he was blackballed!
Tebow = real head of Christendom in 2017 AD!
“Respect the rules”? The pontiff doesn’t realize who’s playing. Oh well, I guess the Pope isn’t infallible in matters of American sports.
First Trump weighed in. And now we’ve got the Pope’s opinion. Clearly it’s my turn now.
The Patriot’s don’t have a dominant SB win on their resume like all the dynasties that came before them. I don’t think they can get a dominant win today either.
But I do think they will find a way in the 4th to squeeze this one out.