Ray Lewis a lock, Randy Moss likely for 2018 Hall of Fame class

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 8:15 AM EST

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 has been chosen, so now let’s take a look at the 2018 class, which will be headlined by longtime Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.

Lewis, the greatest defensive player of his generation, is a lock for enshrinement next year, his first year of eligibility. He’ll headline the Class of 2018.

Also eligible for the first time next year is Randy Moss. He seems like a highly likely first-ballot Hall of Fame selection, although he may not be a lock. Moss’s career numbers are comparable to those of Terrell Owens, who has been voted down repeatedly by the Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, former Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber, former Colts center Jeff Saturday, former Packers receiver Donald Driver, former Ravens center Matt Birk and former Seahawks guard Steve Hutchinson are among the other players who will be eligible for the 2018 class. Urlacher would seem to be the best candidate in that group, but in a crowded field, all of those players may have to wait.