Report: Aldon Smith on track for March reinstatement

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

The NFL passed on making a ruling regarding the reinstatement of Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith from suspension during the regular season, choosing to table the issue with plans to revisit it in March.

When they do get back to considering Smith’s playing future, it looks like he will be happy with the league’s decision. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith will be reinstated in March as long as he doesn’t have another slip-up in the drug program in the next few weeks.

That’s a genuine concern for someone who has had as many off-field issues as Smith, but the fact that he’s in that position now would suggest that he’s made progress in getting his life on the right path. Smith spent time in rehab last summer and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said in December that Smith “has done his duty to take care of all the things he needs to take care of.”

Smith has 47.5 sacks in 59 career games and Del Rio would surely like to have that kind of pass rushing presence in the lineup alongside 2016 defensive player of the year Khalil Mack when the Raiders get back to work this year.