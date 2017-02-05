Report: Alex Mack has fractured fibula

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 10:16 AM EST

Falcons center Alex Mack was a limited participant in practice all week after injuring his left fibula in the NFC Championship Game and will be in the lineup for Super Bowl LI, but he might not be playing if it weren’t such a big game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack has a fracture in the fibula that might normally keep him out of the lineup for more than a month in the regular season. He’s expected to get a pain-killing injection before the game.

Per Schefter, the Falcons are confident that Mack will be OK in pass protection. They are reportedly concerned about his ability to get downfield for blocks and make it through the whole game, however. Ben Garland would step in if Mack isn’t able to go the distance.

Mack won’t be the first player to take part in a Super Bowl with a leg fracture. Rams defensive end Jack Youngblood did it in Super Bowl XIV and Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens played through one in Super Bowl XXXIX. Both their teams lost, so the Falcons will hope the break in Mack’s leg coincides with a break in that history.