 Skip to content

Report: Alex Mack has fractured fibula

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 10:16 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: Guillermo Rodriguez of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' holds a chicken wing in front of Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

Falcons center Alex Mack was a limited participant in practice all week after injuring his left fibula in the NFC Championship Game and will be in the lineup for Super Bowl LI, but he might not be playing if it weren’t such a big game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack has a fracture in the fibula that might normally keep him out of the lineup for more than a month in the regular season. He’s expected to get a pain-killing injection before the game.

Per Schefter, the Falcons are confident that Mack will be OK in pass protection. They are reportedly concerned about his ability to get downfield for blocks and make it through the whole game, however. Ben Garland would step in if Mack isn’t able to go the distance.

Mack won’t be the first player to take part in a Super Bowl with a leg fracture. Rams defensive end Jack Youngblood did it in Super Bowl XIV and Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens played through one in Super Bowl XXXIX. Both their teams lost, so the Falcons will hope the break in Mack’s leg coincides with a break in that history.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Report: Alex Mack has fractured fibula”
  1. unbridledsexy says: Feb 5, 2017 10:18 AM

    That’s a real disappointment. Center is vital and I’d hate to see them play at less then 100%

  2. ripwarrior says: Feb 5, 2017 10:21 AM

    What happens if it totally snaps in half?

  3. logast says: Feb 5, 2017 10:22 AM

    Shouldn’t this be on the injury report?

  4. paleandpasty says: Feb 5, 2017 10:25 AM

    Those are the breaks.

  5. vicksdawgpound says: Feb 5, 2017 10:26 AM

    Wow losing a top Center. It’s not as bad as losing your QB like the Raiders but definitely can blow your chances against a team like the Patriots. Falcons need to be firing on all cylinders to beat the Pats so this is not a good start.

  6. magnumpimustache says: Feb 5, 2017 10:27 AM

    But we care about the players.

  7. carloswlassiter says: Feb 5, 2017 10:31 AM

    The stuff these guys overcome to play this game is unreal.

  8. tylawspick6 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:31 AM

    alan branch to feast

  9. youknowiknowitall says: Feb 5, 2017 10:31 AM

    Since this was pretty well known already, this isn’t really “news” is it?

    Mack and everybody else will play as long as they can while a bunch of others who already can’t play wont. That’s the way it is every year.

  10. henry53 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:32 AM

    Thanks for putting a bullseye on this guy for the Pat’s defensive linemen.

  11. 4sacroc says: Feb 5, 2017 10:32 AM

    Not a Pats fan but …

    ATL has been getting all the pub with their RB’s, but Pats have a pounder (Blount) and two effective scat backs in White and Lewis (pride of Albany Academy). They can dink-and-dunk all day long and bleed clock with time-consuming drives.

    Best way to beat ATL high-powered offense: Keep ’em on sideline.

    Pats 34-24.

    I’ll be watching Ray Donovan

  12. OldDurtyBird says: Feb 5, 2017 10:32 AM

    So proud of AM, pay attention NFL vivas and watch a real pro put the team FIRST when it matters most!
    Falcons nations, our day of destiny is here! 🙂
    Falcons 28
    Patriots 21

  13. Pointy Williams says: Feb 5, 2017 10:33 AM

    As the media was talking about the injury yesterday, Falcons backers were still throwing huge amounts of cash on the Birds. I just find that odd. Hoping for a good game all around.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!