Report: Alex Mack has fractured fibula

Falcons center Alex Mack was a limited participant in practice all week after injuring his left fibula in the NFC Championship Game and will be in the lineup for Super Bowl LI, but he might not be playing if it weren’t such a big game.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Mack has a fracture in the fibula that might normally keep him out of the lineup for more than a month in the regular season. He’s expected to get a pain-killing injection before the game.
Per Schefter, the Falcons are confident that Mack will be OK in pass protection. They are reportedly concerned about his ability to get downfield for blocks and make it through the whole game, however. Ben Garland would step in if Mack isn’t able to go the distance.
Mack won’t be the first player to take part in a Super Bowl with a leg fracture. Rams defensive end Jack Youngblood did it in Super Bowl XIV and Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens played through one in Super Bowl XXXIX. Both their teams lost, so the Falcons will hope the break in Mack’s leg coincides with a break in that history.
That’s a real disappointment. Center is vital and I’d hate to see them play at less then 100%
What happens if it totally snaps in half?
Shouldn’t this be on the injury report?
Those are the breaks.
Wow losing a top Center. It’s not as bad as losing your QB like the Raiders but definitely can blow your chances against a team like the Patriots. Falcons need to be firing on all cylinders to beat the Pats so this is not a good start.
But we care about the players.
The stuff these guys overcome to play this game is unreal.
alan branch to feast
Since this was pretty well known already, this isn’t really “news” is it?
Mack and everybody else will play as long as they can while a bunch of others who already can’t play wont. That’s the way it is every year.
Thanks for putting a bullseye on this guy for the Pat’s defensive linemen.
Not a Pats fan but …
ATL has been getting all the pub with their RB’s, but Pats have a pounder (Blount) and two effective scat backs in White and Lewis (pride of Albany Academy). They can dink-and-dunk all day long and bleed clock with time-consuming drives.
Best way to beat ATL high-powered offense: Keep ’em on sideline.
Pats 34-24.
I’ll be watching Ray Donovan
So proud of AM, pay attention NFL vivas and watch a real pro put the team FIRST when it matters most!
Falcons nations, our day of destiny is here! 🙂
Falcons 28
Patriots 21
As the media was talking about the injury yesterday, Falcons backers were still throwing huge amounts of cash on the Birds. I just find that odd. Hoping for a good game all around.