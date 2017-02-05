Report: Kyle Shanahan interested in bringing Matt Schaub to 49ers

When Super Bowl LI comes to an end, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will be leaving that job to become head coach of the 49ers.
Among the first orders of business in his new role will be figuring out who will be the team’s quarterback in 2017. Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his contract while Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder are set for unrestricted free agency, so the player who will fill that role is likely to come from elsewhere.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that current Falcons backup Matt Schaub may be in the mix. He’ll be a free agent in March and Schefter reports that Shanahan, who also coached Schaub with the Texans, is interested in bringing him along.
Schaub could serve as a bridge quarterback if the team drafts another quarterback in April. There are other options for the 49ers to explore on the quarterback front, Schaub’s experience with Shanahan could make him part of the team installing a new offense in Santa Clara this offseason under any circumstances.
That could be a good stop gap hire. I’d be down with Schaub or Hoyer year 1, maybe year 2 depending on who is drafted and when.
If you’re installing a brand new offense, it’s a good idea to have as many people around, especially QBs, who are familiar with that offense. Shanahan and Lynch have 6 year deals, so they’ll have the opportunity to build the right way. Schaub would be a great guy to bring into the organization and run the offense until someone else comes along that is better. It might happen in a week, or a couple years, but you have to start somewhere.
If you’re looking to draft a QB look for the one who is cool in the clutch, when the whole season is on the line, when the National Championship is on the line and you’re facing the Alabama defense and you’ve got to do it.
DeShaun Watson. Yeah the guy does throw a few too many interceptions but that can be fixed, yeah he’s only 6′ or so tall but that hasn’t stopped him yet.
He’s a winner when the chips are down and that is ALL that matters with a QB.