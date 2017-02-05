Report: Kyle Shanahan interested in bringing Matt Schaub to 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 10:57 AM EST

When Super Bowl LI comes to an end, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will be leaving that job to become head coach of the 49ers.

Among the first orders of business in his new role will be figuring out who will be the team’s quarterback in 2017. Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his contract while Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder are set for unrestricted free agency, so the player who will fill that role is likely to come from elsewhere.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that current Falcons backup Matt Schaub may be in the mix. He’ll be a free agent in March and Schefter reports that Shanahan, who also coached Schaub with the Texans, is interested in bringing him along.

Schaub could serve as a bridge quarterback if the team drafts another quarterback in April. There are other options for the 49ers to explore on the quarterback front, Schaub’s experience with Shanahan could make him part of the team installing a new offense in Santa Clara this offseason under any circumstances.