Report: No heavy penalty for Seahawks not listing Richard Sherman on injury report

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s admission that cornerback Richard Sherman was dealing with a knee injury that wasn’t listed on the injury report touched off an NFL investigation last month and there was a report that the team could lose a second-round draft pick as a result.

The team was stripped of a fifth-round pick for violating the league’s rules on offseason workouts and the report indicated that the penalty might be upgraded due to the failure to list Sherman’s injury. That was called “foolishness” by Sherman and now a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media suggests that any discipline won’t be that drastic.

Rapoport reports that the team is not expected to be penalized heavily “if at all” because a review of materials related to Sherman’s injury found that the team “did not commit an egregious rules violation.” Sherman never missed any game time and took part in the Pro Bowl, which Rapoport cites as a factor in that decision.

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said recently that the team didn’t do anything “out of the norm” and it sounds like the league may have reached a similar conclusion.