Report: Rams want to interview Falcons’ QB coach for offensive coordinator job

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 5, 2017, 11:34 AM EST
Getty Images

The Rams will seek permission to interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

With Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan expected to be named head coach of the 49ers in the coming days, LaFleur could end up choosing between a promotion with the Falcons and going to the Rams, where he would work under new head coach Sean McVay.

McVay, Shanahan and LaFleur worked together with the Redskins. LaFleur is in his second season with the Falcons after spending 2014 as quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame. His first NFL job was in 2008 with the Texans.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that if LaFleur ends up with the Rams, former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly “has a real chance” at becoming the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. Schefter’s report said Atlanta “has expressed interest” in Kelly.

4 Responses to “Report: Rams want to interview Falcons’ QB coach for offensive coordinator job”
  1. weepingjebus says: Feb 5, 2017 11:51 AM

    As long as all the Falcons’ coaches are already halfway out the door, I’m happy.

  2. txmidnite says: Feb 5, 2017 12:10 PM

    With Kelly, Falcons would be a step backwards from LaFleur.

  3. ucf1989 says: Feb 5, 2017 12:10 PM

    😮 He said Redskins!

  4. clayjtitan66 says: Feb 5, 2017 12:18 PM

    Chip Kelly has no business being in the NFL.
    Fire Goodell 🔥

