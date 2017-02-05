Report: Rams want to interview Falcons’ QB coach for offensive coordinator job

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 5, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

The Rams will seek permission to interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

With Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan expected to be named head coach of the 49ers in the coming days, LaFleur could end up choosing between a promotion with the Falcons and going to the Rams, where he would work under new head coach Sean McVay.

McVay, Shanahan and LaFleur worked together with the Redskins. LaFleur is in his second season with the Falcons after spending 2014 as quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame. His first NFL job was in 2008 with the Texans.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that if LaFleur ends up with the Rams, former Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly “has a real chance” at becoming the offensive coordinator in Atlanta. Schefter’s report said Atlanta “has expressed interest” in Kelly.