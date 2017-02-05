Rex Ryan believes he’d be here coaching today, if Atlanta had hired him

Rex Ryan remained silent for more than a months after being fired by the Bills. When he finally started to talk, I’m not sure he ever stopped.
In at least the third article cobbled together by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Ryan is quoted as saying that if he weren’t working the Super Bowl on behalf of ESPN, he’d be coaching the Falcons.
“Yeah. Absolutely. I do,” Ryan said, before admitting that his delusion includes a dash of self-awareness.
“I think regardless of where I went, that team would be playing for [the Lombardi Trophy]. That’s how screwed up I am. That’s how I think. I think when you take a job, you assume you can win regardless of what they have or don’t have.”
The Falcons didn’t hire Ryan in 2015; the Bills did. And maybe the Bills would have made it to the Super Bowl, if they hadn’t fired Rex in fewer than two seasons.
Maybe the Bills would be there if he hadn’t been in Buffalo. 🤔
Oh man how I wish he were. No doubt our thumbs would be decorated this evening. Let’s gooooo!
Oh gee. Just read the last sentence of the article. Should’ve had done that first. 😂
there in lies the problem if Atlanta would have hired him they would not be in the super bowl now.
What a delusional moron.
Rex and his delusions of grandeur. His confidence in his abilities to lead a franchise has only led him to win the off season championship annually, regardless of where he is.
His time has come and gone. Just settle into a TV role already. He would be pretty good at it.
Right. Got it.
LMAO
Rex is as close to a super bowl right now as he will ever be.
He should just enjoy it.
Just like he did In NY and Buffalo, oh wait he was sitting home on his couch nibbling on toes.
Give it a rest Rex
That last sentance makes no sense. If they didn’t fire him at the end of this year then they would have made the Super Bowl at 7-9?? What?
rex, just stop
Oh , just stop , already !!
Maybe he would still be in Atlanta. However if he were, Atlanta wouldn’t be in Houston today.
I would be there today if the Falcons had hired me.
Shecky Ryan is always good for a laugh.
this guys need some clinical assistance
immediately
I’m convinced I would have won the lottery if I had bought a ticket
That sums up Wrecks perfectly
Woulda coulda shoulda…. he’s won the most Super Bowls in his imagination of anyone ever
His defense was terrible in Buffalo at the end. Regardless with their QB situation, it’s a loser job and nobody will succeed there.
If he were just wearing glasses in that picture he’d be Buddy Ryan!
Rex might still be coaching today if he’d learn to keep his mouth shut.
good god..does this guy think at all before he speaks? ever? he has, wife-foot-in-mouth-disease..(not that there’s anything wrong with that!!)
Just what is this knucklehead smoking?
I’ve lost count.. How many teams has he taken to the Super Bowl as their head coach?