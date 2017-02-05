Rex Ryan believes he’d be here coaching today, if Atlanta had hired him

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 3:04 PM EST

Rex Ryan remained silent for more than a months after being fired by the Bills. When he finally started to talk, I’m not sure he ever stopped.

In at least the third article cobbled together by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Ryan is quoted as saying that if he weren’t working the Super Bowl on behalf of ESPN, he’d be coaching the Falcons.

“Yeah. Absolutely. I do,” Ryan said, before admitting that his delusion includes a dash of self-awareness.

“I think regardless of where I went, that team would be playing for [the Lombardi Trophy]. That’s how screwed up I am. That’s how I think. I think when you take a job, you assume you can win regardless of what they have or don’t have.”

The Falcons didn’t hire Ryan in 2015; the Bills did. And maybe the Bills would have made it to the Super Bowl, if they hadn’t fired Rex in fewer than two seasons.