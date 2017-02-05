 Skip to content

Rex Ryan believes he’d be here coaching today, if Atlanta had hired him

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 3:04 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Rex Ryan of the Buffalo Bills works the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at New Era Field on December 18, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rex Ryan remained silent for more than a months after being fired by the Bills. When he finally started to talk, I’m not sure he ever stopped.

In at least the third article cobbled together by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, Ryan is quoted as saying that if he weren’t working the Super Bowl on behalf of ESPN, he’d be coaching the Falcons.

Yeah. Absolutely. I do,” Ryan said, before admitting that his delusion includes a dash of self-awareness.

“I think regardless of where I went, that team would be playing for [the Lombardi Trophy]. That’s how screwed up I am. That’s how I think. I think when you take a job, you assume you can win regardless of what they have or don’t have.”

The Falcons didn’t hire Ryan in 2015; the Bills did. And maybe the Bills would have made it to the Super Bowl, if they hadn’t fired Rex in fewer than two seasons.

26 Responses to “Rex Ryan believes he’d be here coaching today, if Atlanta had hired him”
  1. cowboylover says: Feb 5, 2017 3:08 PM

    Maybe the Bills would be there if he hadn’t been in Buffalo. 🤔

  2. bubfu says: Feb 5, 2017 3:09 PM

    Oh man how I wish he were. No doubt our thumbs would be decorated this evening. Let’s gooooo!

  3. cowboylover says: Feb 5, 2017 3:09 PM

    Oh gee. Just read the last sentence of the article. Should’ve had done that first. 😂

  4. richc111 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:10 PM

    there in lies the problem if Atlanta would have hired him they would not be in the super bowl now.

  5. wib22 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:12 PM

    What a delusional moron.

  6. ashes2ashesfun2funky says: Feb 5, 2017 3:12 PM

    Rex and his delusions of grandeur. His confidence in his abilities to lead a franchise has only led him to win the off season championship annually, regardless of where he is.

    His time has come and gone. Just settle into a TV role already. He would be pretty good at it.

  7. billymutt says: Feb 5, 2017 3:14 PM

    Right. Got it.

  8. hawksfanallday says: Feb 5, 2017 3:15 PM

    LMAO

  9. nomoreseasontix says: Feb 5, 2017 3:15 PM

    Rex is as close to a super bowl right now as he will ever be.
    He should just enjoy it.

  10. realpatsfan says: Feb 5, 2017 3:15 PM

    Just like he did In NY and Buffalo, oh wait he was sitting home on his couch nibbling on toes.

  11. Don Humphrey says: Feb 5, 2017 3:17 PM

    Give it a rest Rex

  12. gopats413 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:17 PM

    That last sentance makes no sense. If they didn’t fire him at the end of this year then they would have made the Super Bowl at 7-9?? What?

  13. dtp15 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:23 PM

    rex, just stop

  14. tfarr45 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:25 PM

    Oh , just stop , already !!

  15. ricko1112 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:28 PM

    Maybe he would still be in Atlanta. However if he were, Atlanta wouldn’t be in Houston today.

  16. randalpnaditch says: Feb 5, 2017 3:29 PM

    I would be there today if the Falcons had hired me.

  17. knowspinzone says: Feb 5, 2017 3:31 PM

    Shecky Ryan is always good for a laugh.

  18. tylawspick6 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:32 PM

    this guys need some clinical assistance

    immediately

  19. wahoo21 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:33 PM

    I’m convinced I would have won the lottery if I had bought a ticket

  20. j0esixpack says: Feb 5, 2017 3:34 PM

    That sums up Wrecks perfectly

    Woulda coulda shoulda…. he’s won the most Super Bowls in his imagination of anyone ever

  21. cafetero1075 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:38 PM

    His defense was terrible in Buffalo at the end. Regardless with their QB situation, it’s a loser job and nobody will succeed there.

  22. webofbelief says: Feb 5, 2017 3:43 PM

    If he were just wearing glasses in that picture he’d be Buddy Ryan!

  23. atwatercrushesokoye says: Feb 5, 2017 3:44 PM

    Rex might still be coaching today if he’d learn to keep his mouth shut.

  24. leatherface2012 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:45 PM

    good god..does this guy think at all before he speaks? ever? he has, wife-foot-in-mouth-disease..(not that there’s anything wrong with that!!)

  25. riraider says: Feb 5, 2017 3:45 PM

    Just what is this knucklehead smoking?

  26. tjacks7 says: Feb 5, 2017 3:51 PM

    I’ve lost count.. How many teams has he taken to the Super Bowl as their head coach?

