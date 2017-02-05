Robert Alford: I couldn’t believe Julian Edelman caught it

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 11:19 PM EST

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history when he reeled in a pass that was initially tipped by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. After the game, Alford was still shocked.

“I couldn’t believe that he caught it,” Alford said.

Alford said that as he tipped it, he thought either he or one of the two other Falcons in the area — Ricardo Allen or Keanu Neal — had a chance at intercepting it. Instead it was Edelman who grabbed it.

“It was a nice bat by me, I hit the ground, I was trying with everything in my will to get back up and at least make a play on it,” Alford said. “I thought that Rico or one of my brothers would get it, but they all were battling for it and Edelman came down with it.”

That catch helped the Patriots set up their game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter before New England won in overtime, and that catch will go down in Super Bowl history with David Tyree, Lynn Swann and Santonio Holmes. It won’t be an easy one for Alford to accept.