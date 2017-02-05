 Skip to content

Robert Alford: I couldn’t believe Julian Edelman caught it

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 11:19 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23 yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37, Robert Alford #23 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history when he reeled in a pass that was initially tipped by Falcons cornerback Robert Alford in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. After the game, Alford was still shocked.

“I couldn’t believe that he caught it,” Alford said.

Alford said that as he tipped it, he thought either he or one of the two other Falcons in the area — Ricardo Allen or Keanu Neal — had a chance at intercepting it. Instead it was Edelman who grabbed it.

“It was a nice bat by me, I hit the ground, I was trying with everything in my will to get back up and at least make a play on it,” Alford said. “I thought that Rico or one of my brothers would get it, but they all were battling for it and Edelman came down with it.”

That catch helped the Patriots set up their game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter before New England won in overtime, and that catch will go down in Super Bowl history with David Tyree, Lynn Swann and Santonio Holmes. It won’t be an easy one for Alford to accept.

  1. duffelbagsports says: Feb 5, 2017 11:22 PM

    To all you haters:

    Better cheaters than chokers

  2. One for the other thumb says: Feb 5, 2017 11:22 PM

    It was amazing. The way it just floated in mid-air.

    That’s levitation homes.

  3. kurdishpats1 says: Feb 5, 2017 11:23 PM

    Now that I can finally exhale, just wanna say congrats to the Falcons.

    I have never been that nervous about a game, ever! That includes Seattle driving down before the Butler INT.

    Great, young team they have.

    Go Pats!

  4. patswhatsup says: Feb 5, 2017 11:23 PM

    Agreed. That’s a superbowl historic moment right there. Julian #Incredelman

  5. AngryHumanoid says: Feb 5, 2017 11:25 PM

    A miracle catch to ease the sting of that other miracle catch from 2007. I think this one is a bit sweeter…

