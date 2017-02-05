Robert Kraft: This one is the sweetest

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 10:51 PM EST

One of the biggest storylines coming into Super Bowl LI was the possibility of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft after a Patriots victory.

We got the payoff to that storyline on Sunday night in Houston, but the road to a fifth Super Bowl title for the organization was far wilder than anyone could have expected. The Patriots came back from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime and then drove for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime for a 34-28 victory.

As you’d imagine, the combination of the comeback and the lingering animosity from Deflategate made Kraft a very happy man when he got the trophy from Goodell after the Commissioner was booed loud and long by the Patriots fans in attendance.

“Two years ago we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona and I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all,” Kraft said. “But a lot has transpired over the last two years and I don’t think that needs any explanation. I want to say to our fans, brilliant coaching staff and players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I’m proud to say for the fifth time, we are all Patriots.”

Goodell and Brady will meet at a Monday morning press conference in Houston, but they did share a handshake and a brief word on the field after the game.