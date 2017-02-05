Robert Kraft: This one is the sweetest

One of the biggest storylines coming into Super Bowl LI was the possibility of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handing the Lombardi Trophy to Patriots owner Robert Kraft after a Patriots victory.
We got the payoff to that storyline on Sunday night in Houston, but the road to a fifth Super Bowl title for the organization was far wilder than anyone could have expected. The Patriots came back from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime and then drove for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime for a 34-28 victory.
As you’d imagine, the combination of the comeback and the lingering animosity from Deflategate made Kraft a very happy man when he got the trophy from Goodell after the Commissioner was booed loud and long by the Patriots fans in attendance.
“Two years ago we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona and I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all,” Kraft said. “But a lot has transpired over the last two years and I don’t think that needs any explanation. I want to say to our fans, brilliant coaching staff and players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I’m proud to say for the fifth time, we are all Patriots.”
Goodell and Brady will meet at a Monday morning press conference in Houston, but they did share a handshake and a brief word on the field after the game.
Kraft: I’m giving this SB ring to Putin too.
Ryan: I should have thrown the ball away instead of taking a sack to put my team out of field goal position to win the game.
The trolls are silent the GOAT TOM Brady proved you all wrong
Too bad the patriots fans’ have zero class.
It’s the first honest thing he’s said all year,, and if Iam a Falcon fan I might not be able to sleep for at least two years
I wonder why he believes that? 😉
I LOVE how he didn’t shake Goodell’s hand. PRICELESS
I want to see the moment he says to himself, “shoot they’re gonna win and I’m gonna have to go down on the field. I better stop drinking!”
It sure is. Sad trolls who could only wish to root for a team as great as the Pats said the game was over at the 28-3 deficit.
Fortunately the GOAT shut everyone up and delivered the mpst impressive Super Bowl win in history.
In the future, a best-selling movie will FOREVER PRESERVE the disgraceful actions of the current NFL office and forever preserve the excellence of this Great Football Team.
Since the end of the first half of the game in question: Brady 81 Touchdowns, 15 Interceptions; two AFC Championship WINS; 2 Super Bowl WINS; and helped his team win enough games to play in the 2016 AFC Championship game.
New England Patriots and Tom Brady:
PRIOR to DEFLATEGATE: 5 AFC Championships WINS and 3 Super Bowl WINS.
AFTER DEFLATEGATE (3 seasons): 2 AFC Championships WINS and 2 Super Bowl WINS.
DEFLATEGATE FACTS:
During 19 January, 2015 (day after AFC Championship Game), an official letter sent to Mr. Kraft from the senior vice president of NFL operations (David Gardi) informed the Patriots that an investigation will be conducted.
1. FACT: On page two, the letter states the following: … “each of the Colts’ game balls that was inspected met the requirements set forth.”
That statement turns out to be totally not true. Page 8, of the Wells report confirms that 3 of the 4 Colts’ footballs were in fact deflated. Who from the NFL office directed to stop testing the Colts’ remaining 8 footballs???
2. FACT: The NFL has finally admitted that they DID NOT know anything about the Ideal Gas Law (IGL). That admission is incredible!
3. FACT: Brady was found guilty by the NFL office based on “ASSUMPTIONS AND DATA THAT IS UNCERTAIN” (quote Wells Report).
4. What would you do if someone in your family was accused and deemed guilty based on “ASSUMPTIONS AND DATA THAT IS UNCERTAIN” (quote Wells Report)? Could you accept that???
5. Why wouldn’t Brady turn his cell phone in? …… Would you provide your cell phone to folks that you know are not truthful (19 Jan. letter, etc.)???
6. FACT: NFL announces creation of PSI rules hours before leaking story that Brady “destroys” phone. Thus, the public quickly forgets the NFL admits they had no PSI rules or knowledge of the Ideal Gas Law.
7. This is AMERICA and King Roger and Troy Vincent are NOT bigger than our great Country!
In the future, a best-selling movie will FOREVER PRESERVE the disgraceful actions of the current NFL office and forever preserve the excellence of this Great Football Team.
This should be the part where they take Goodell out to the marsh. “Leave the gun. Take the Lombardi.”
Bellichek is a badass. Gotta respect it
Unbelievable comeback. It is hard to imagine any other QB having the talent and automatic respect of his team to turn that thing around.
Congrats to the Pats and their fans!
Football is a funny game and the Patriots seem to attract the oddest Super Bowl plays. They’ve had the helmet catch, the Manningham heave, the Baldwin ricochet and this year’s Edelman shoe top grab. Nothing is ever normal with these guys
totaly classless by the patriots so-called “fans” to boo the commish like. just completely disrespectfull of the shield. just for that he should make there team move to los angeles. cant have that. not in this league.
Honestly greatest Super Bowl I’ve ever watched and I had no dog in the fight. Congrats to the unquestionable greatness of B+B.
ATL wow. I mean just wow. Matty Ice? Why. Up 25. No team had ever come back from 10 down. The defense collapsed. And my Lord you’re up 8 with 3 mins left and in FG range and you promptly lose 22 yards instead of running the ball 3 times and getting the clock under 3 mins and go up 2 scores. What were they thinking??? NE would have had to use all heir timeouts and been down 2 scores with less than 3 mins. Unbelievable.
Funny, not one chirp from Cheetah Nation the first 3 quarters. Why were you hiding?
Goodell looked as awkward as Rozelle did while handing the Lombardi to Al Davis.
It appears that reports at half time of the Patriots demise were a little premature!
Putin is now a two time superbowl champion.
I remember when one P Manning played the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Got down, and folded like a cheap tent. Brady and the Pats fight for everything. Pats fan or not, you have to respect that.
I wanna vomit in my mouth when I say this but Brady is one of the greatest QB of all time. While I don’t consider Trent Dilfer a better QB than Dan Marino because 1 has a SB win and the other doesnt- i do think the fact Tom has FIVE SB WINS and was within 1 play of winning 6 and 7. That coach is great and Tom is great. People that fail to see Brady and his greatness also claim things like……
……Andy Reid sucks even though at one point his team went to 4 straight NFC championship games and 1 Super Bowl loss.
Jim Kelly sucks because he lost 4 super bowls. (This one always makes me roll my eys)
What a group of athletes they never give up. Like most teams
The deflator was late to the game.
DEFLATEGATE is OVAH…
As an honest Patriots fan, I essentially left us for death. After the 04 ALCS and Vancouver being up 2-0, I should’ve known better
The salty tears of the Patriot haters are like the finest wine.
Congrats Patriots and fans. I am not a fan of this team but who they like i am a fan. Trump. Wining is good. Brady is GOAT!!
I’m not a Falcons fan, and Brady is a hell of a player but the Patriots are DOCUMENTED CHEATERS, bottom line.
Its the sweetest because now Brady, Belichick, and Kraft get to visit their buddy, Donald Trump at the White House. One could say a lot of things here, but I’ll leave it up to your imagination.
Deflategate was FAKE NEWS! Not a fan of the Patriots but clear to see if got eyeballs.
I would hate to be Goodell’s dog on this night…
GOAT
I remember when true dynasties and the real GOAT won super bowls 55-10………
just kidding……………
congrats NE fans!!!!!!!!!!
I predicted 34-28!! – I was just a little out on the details…
Can’t wait for MLB
POTUS right yet again. So sick of winning!
Trump knows a winner when he sees one!
Brady – GOAT – deal with it folks!
Make Football Great Again! 😆😆😆😆
Here’s a suggestion Arthur Blank:
Don’t go down to the sidelines for the trophy presentation until you actually win it. The look on your wife’s face was absolutely priceless.
the Commissioner was booed loud and long by the Patriots fans in attendance.
=========================
Wrong. The narcissistic commissioner was booed by everyone in the stadium and almost every TV viewer as well (I don’t think Goodell’s brothers or his wife booed him (well maybe his wife did (and probably at least one of his brothers))).
Goodell didn’t deserve to be on that podium.
Thank God I’m not a Falcon fan LoL
Somebody get poor Arthur Blank a drink. He’s going to need to be drunk for the next 7 months to get over this one. Yikes.
It’s one thing to get beat straight up by a much better team. You can live with that. To be up 28-3 or just up by 8 and all you need to do is run the ball a couple times and make it a 2 score game with like 2 minutes left. Wow.
