Scoreless first quarter for Patriots and Falcons

If you took the over, we’re sorry.
The Patriots and Falcons have engaged in a defensive battle, or something, tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Both quarterbacks have been sacked twice each, and they’ve traded punts throughout the early going. But like boxers throwing jabs, it could change in a hurry.
The Patriots have been in this situation before, as they’ve never scored in the first quarter of a Super Bowl. That didn’t preclude some great finishes in the past, as this could easily turn into a game like their win over the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
The over? What are you even talking about??
Cowboys would have had a 14 point lead by now.