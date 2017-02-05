Scoreless first quarter for Patriots and Falcons

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 7:07 PM EST

If you took the over, we’re sorry.

The Patriots and Falcons have engaged in a defensive battle, or something, tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Both quarterbacks have been sacked twice each, and they’ve traded punts throughout the early going. But like boxers throwing jabs, it could change in a hurry.

The Patriots have been in this situation before, as they’ve never scored in the first quarter of a Super Bowl. That didn’t preclude some great finishes in the past, as this could easily turn into a game like their win over the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.