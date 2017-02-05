 Skip to content

Scoreless first quarter for Patriots and Falcons

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 5, 2017, 7:07 PM EST
New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

If you took the over, we’re sorry.

The Patriots and Falcons have engaged in a defensive battle, or something, tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Both quarterbacks have been sacked twice each, and they’ve traded punts throughout the early going. But like boxers throwing jabs, it could change in a hurry.

The Patriots have been in this situation before, as they’ve never scored in the first quarter of a Super Bowl. That didn’t preclude some great finishes in the past, as this could easily turn into a game like their win over the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Scoreless first quarter for Patriots and Falcons”
  1. sportswart says: Feb 5, 2017 7:09 PM

    The over? What are you even talking about??

    –Roger

  2. abninf says: Feb 5, 2017 7:10 PM

    Cowboys would have had a 14 point lead by now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!