Security grounded a drone flying over Falcons practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 10:31 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons signals his approval during a Super Bowl LI practice on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the Falcons practiced at Rice University before Super Bowl LI last week, security had an issue to deal with: Someone flew a drone overhead.

“Security officers grounded a drone that was sent airborne by one of the residents in the neighborhood on Thursday,” wrote Peter King, who was selected to be the only reporter present for the Falcons’ practices last week.

It’s unclear exactly how the security officers grounded the drone, but it’s easy to see why the Falcons wouldn’t want a drone flying overhead, as it could be used to film them. The Patriots, with their Spygate history, will of course be accused by some conspiracy theorists of being behind the drone, but King’s report makes clear that it was just a person who lives in the residential area near Rice’s practice facilities.

For security purposes during the Super Bowl, drones are not allowed within 35 miles of NRG Stadium today from 4 p.m. to midnight.

5 Responses to “Security grounded a drone flying over Falcons practice”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Feb 5, 2017 10:33 AM

    Say hi to the nice man in the hoodie.

  2. hairdownthere says: Feb 5, 2017 10:34 AM

    Suspiciously, the drone bore call letters registered to the NE Pats.

  3. henry53 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:34 AM

    Yeah but what really matters is where the drone was filming from on the sidelines, sometimes it’s legal you know.

  4. raiderrob21 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:34 AM

    A person who lives nearby that was paid by the Patriots to film the practice

  5. whatever992 says: Feb 5, 2017 10:35 AM

    Better call Ted wells.

