Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

Bills owner Terry Pegula explained what he likes about new coach Sean McDermott.

The Dolphins added a Hall of Famer to their rolls with Jason Taylor’s election on Saturday.

Dion Lewis and James White hope to join the list of Patriots running backs with big Super Bowl performances.

Jets owner Woody Johnson hasn’t been officially named the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The Ravens laid out their rationale for raising ticket prices.

Bengals S George Iloka checked out the Super Bowl festivities in his home town.

What should the Browns be willing to give up in a trade for Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

Laying out 51 reasons why the Steelers aren’t in the 51st Super Bowl.

Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes wouldn’t mind staying in state with the Texans.

Colts RB Frank Gore was named the winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan would like his team to play in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson shares what he learned while working for the Patriots.

Broncos LB Von Miller was a close second in defensive player of the year voting.

Opinions vary about whether the Chiefs can win a Super Bowl with QB Alex Smith.

Raiders DE Khalil Mack offered thanks after being named the NFL’s top defensive player.

Said Chargers DE and NFL defensive rookie of the year Joey Bosa, “It’s really exciting for the future and the team. I get better every year, and I found my routine on how to do things.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott joked about cutting the offensive rookie of the year award in half so RB Ezekiel Elliott could share the honor with him.

Super Bowl Sunday will find Giants WR Odell Beckham in a new role.

Said former Eagles S Brian Dawkins of falling short of election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, “I’m disappointed. That’s how I feel right now. I’ll be fine, though. I’m upset now, but I’ll be fine.”

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins got a little overheated during a flag football game.

If the Bears needed a reminder about the importance of quarterbacks, this year’s Super Bowl provides one.

Do the Falcons offer the Lions a blueprint for greater success?

Said Packers WR Jordy Nelson of winning the comeback player of the year award, “To be able to be out there again this year and play in all 16 games was an honor and you realize how much you miss it when you miss a whole season. My wife, my two boys who are back home, thanks for being patient. These last two years I probably spent about three or four months on crutches. That’s not great when you have a 7-year-old, but they’ll understand.”

Vikings COO Kevin Warren was named the first recipient of the Texas Southern Pioneer Award.

Said Falcons CB Jalen Collins of facing Tom Brady, “We just have to go out there and challenge them, take away his looks and not give him any pre-snap reads so he can pick the defense apart.”

Can the Panthers get back on track in 2017?

The Saints are celebrating the Hall of Fame election of longtime K Morten Andersen.

A one-handed catch by Buccaneers WR Mike Evans was selected as the play of the year at the NFL Honors event on Saturday night.

Some reactions to former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner’s election to the Hall of Fame.

Former Rams WR Isaac Bruce wasn’t elected to the Hall of Fame and said recently he wouldn’t be discouraged if that’s how things played out.

Will the 49ers offense look like the one Kyle Shanahan has put together for the Falcons?

S Kenny Easley became the fourth former Seahawks player elected to the Hall of Fame.