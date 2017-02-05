 Skip to content

Tom Brady breaks a record he’d rather not have

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 7:57 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots after an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tom Brady owns a whole lot of postseason records, but he just set one he’d rather not have.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LI, Brady threw an interception — his 31st career postseason interception, the most in NFL postseason history. The old record was 30, set by Brett Favre.

Of course, you have to play in a lot of playoff games to break that record. That’s why the list of players with the most postseason picks — Brady, Favre, Jim Kelly, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Marino — is a list full of Hall of Famers.

Now the Patriots will hope Brady can avoid any more interceptions and lead the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever.

10 Responses to “Tom Brady breaks a record he’d rather not have”
  1. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 8:00 PM

    Know who isn’t on that list?

    Joe Montana

    The GOAT

  2. regassert6 says: Feb 5, 2017 8:06 PM

    Montana is 8th on the list genius….

  3. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 8:10 PM

    Montana is undefeated in SB’s. End of story

  4. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 8:17 PM

    Montana is 8th on the list genius….

    ****

    8th is pretty low

    genius

  5. 4sacroc says: Feb 5, 2017 8:17 PM

    Bart Starr

    Most world championships of any NFL QB: 5

    Playoff record: 9-1

    TD / Int: 15 / 3

  6. cclaser says: Feb 5, 2017 8:20 PM

    Congratulations Tom! You are exceptional!

  7. ryder09 says: Feb 5, 2017 8:24 PM

    Montana is undefeated in the Super Bowl. Its like comparing LeBron to Jordan. 6 for 6 sounds a lot better than 3 wins in 7 finals appearances. Montana >Brady PERIOD.

  8. twinfan24 says: Feb 5, 2017 8:27 PM

    After those two sacks on the first drive, Brady doesn’t look right. Missing guys, and even the completed throws haven’t all been on target to allow guys to keep running after the catch.

  9. fanasaurus says: Feb 5, 2017 8:30 PM

    cclaser says:
    Feb 5, 2017 8:20 PM
    Congratulations Tom! You are exceptional!
    ————————————–
    This Pats fan disagrees, the last several + yrs. TB accuracy has faded. Keep Jimmy.

  10. alphadux2u says: Feb 5, 2017 8:34 PM

    Karma. Good does trump evil after all.

