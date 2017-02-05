Tom Brady breaks a record he’d rather not have

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 7:57 PM EST

Tom Brady owns a whole lot of postseason records, but he just set one he’d rather not have.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LI, Brady threw an interception — his 31st career postseason interception, the most in NFL postseason history. The old record was 30, set by Brett Favre.

Of course, you have to play in a lot of playoff games to break that record. That’s why the list of players with the most postseason picks — Brady, Favre, Jim Kelly, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Marino — is a list full of Hall of Famers.

Now the Patriots will hope Brady can avoid any more interceptions and lead the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever.