Tom Brady breaks a record he’d rather not have

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 7:57 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots after an interception in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tom Brady owns a whole lot of postseason records, but he just set one he’d rather not have.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LI, Brady threw an interception — his 31st career postseason interception, the most in NFL postseason history. The old record was 30, set by Brett Favre.

Of course, you have to play in a lot of playoff games to break that record. That’s why the list of players with the most postseason picks — Brady, Favre, Jim Kelly, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Marino — is a list full of Hall of Famers.

Now the Patriots will hope Brady can avoid any more interceptions and lead the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever.

6 Responses to “Tom Brady breaks a record he’d rather not have”
  1. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 8:00 PM

    Know who isn’t on that list?

    Joe Montana

    The GOAT

  2. regassert6 says: Feb 5, 2017 8:06 PM

    Montana is 8th on the list genius….

  3. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 8:10 PM

    Montana is undefeated in SB’s. End of story

  4. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 8:17 PM

    Montana is 8th on the list genius….

    ****

    8th is pretty low

    genius

  5. 4sacroc says: Feb 5, 2017 8:17 PM

    Bart Starr

    Most world championships of any NFL QB: 5

    Playoff record: 9-1

    TD / Int: 15 / 3

  6. cclaser says: Feb 5, 2017 8:20 PM

    Congratulations Tom! You are exceptional!

