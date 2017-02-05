Tom Brady breaks a record he’d rather not have

Tom Brady owns a whole lot of postseason records, but he just set one he’d rather not have.
In the second quarter of Super Bowl LI, Brady threw an interception — his 31st career postseason interception, the most in NFL postseason history. The old record was 30, set by Brett Favre.
Of course, you have to play in a lot of playoff games to break that record. That’s why the list of players with the most postseason picks — Brady, Favre, Jim Kelly, Terry Bradshaw, Dan Marino — is a list full of Hall of Famers.
Now the Patriots will hope Brady can avoid any more interceptions and lead the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever.
Know who isn’t on that list?
Joe Montana
The GOAT
Montana is 8th on the list genius….
Montana is undefeated in SB’s. End of story
Montana is 8th on the list genius….
****
8th is pretty low
genius
Bart Starr
Most world championships of any NFL QB: 5
Playoff record: 9-1
TD / Int: 15 / 3
Congratulations Tom! You are exceptional!