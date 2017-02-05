Tom Brady dedicates Super Bowl LI to his mother

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2017, 6:14 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady consistently has downplayed the impact of #DeflateGate on his desire to win Super Bowl LI. Brady isn’t downplaying the impact of his mother’s illness on Brady’s desire to emerge with a win.

In an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One, Brady dedicated the game to his mother.

“She’s the one I want to win for,” Brady said.

Brady’s mother, Galynn, has been ill for the past 18 months. He disclosed the situation earlier this week.

We wish Galynn Brady, her husband, her son, and the entire family the very best for a full and complete recovery.