Tom Brady dedicates Super Bowl LI to his mother

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady consistently has downplayed the impact of #DeflateGate on his desire to win Super Bowl LI. Brady isn’t downplaying the impact of his mother’s illness on Brady’s desire to emerge with a win.
In an interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One, Brady dedicated the game to his mother.
“She’s the one I want to win for,” Brady said.
Brady’s mother, Galynn, has been ill for the past 18 months. He disclosed the situation earlier this week.
We wish Galynn Brady, her husband, her son, and the entire family the very best for a full and complete recovery.
his mom’s illness aside, my mom has been declining for a long time also, how and why anyone hates brady is beyond me. would i prefer to have had brady/belichik in the vikings organization for the past 17 years? hell yeah.
I think Tom has been on his cycle this week in every interview he has been very weepy the edge is not there today he is an emotional wreck
It is on now.
“Choosing to be introduced as a team.”
Never forget.
Just realized that the Patriots changed history when they csm out unannonced as a tean, not individual stars. Now everyone does it. Rush Limbaugh called it unAmerican in 2001. The Patriots really are revolutionary.
Win for Mom Buddy !!!!!!!
Stick a fork in the Falcons….. Tommy’s not going to lose THIS game, if he has to carry the whole damn team on his back.
Pats will lose.
Go get it Tom!
I’m pulling for Atlanta, but now that I read this, I’ll be pulling for Brady too. A guy could win five super bowls, but you only get one mom.
Oh boy. Another reason to pick New England.
It took Joe Buck exactly ten seconds to proclaim how fired up Brady was even though he’s been pulling that “intense” act since about 2009 and the announcers go for it every time.
