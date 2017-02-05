Tom Brady: There was a lot of s–t that happened tonight

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won his fair share of Super Bowls over the years, but he’s never won one like he did on Sunday night.
New England was down 28-3 in the third quarter and Brady was being knocked around by a Falcons defense that seemed to have an extra gear on the Patriots. Brady said “I got hit pretty hard” during his postgame press conference and that the first two quarters-plus was “exactly how we didn’t draw it up.”
Things turned his way from there, however. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with a touchdown pass to James White to get the Pats within 19 before the third quarter was out and then things got really crazy in the fourth. Brady had trouble remembering the exact sequence of events during his press conference — “there was a lot of s–t that happened tonight” — but he had no issues recalling Julian Edelman’s remarkable juggling catch that got the Patriots 23 key yards on the game-tying drive.
Brady noted that the Patriots have been “on the other end of a few of those catches” in past Super Bowls before calling Edelman’s catch one of the greatest of all time and remarking that he didn’t know “how the hell” the wideout caught it. Edelman did and Brady wound up with Super Bowl records for passes attempted, passes completed and passing yards in a performance for the ages.
Simply the GOAT. It’s undeniable now. lol
Enjoy your last SB win, Mom Brady.
Best QB ever. Rice still the GOAT.
We’re on to the 2017 preseason…
So jealous of this team. Congrats to the GOATs Brady and Belichick
As a Raider fan I cant stand New England. But you can’t take it away from them. Best QB/HC combo ever. NE is committed to Excellence…
It was undeniable before the season began.
As a Bills fan, I can’t be more jealous of Pats fans. He’s the best football player of all time, with the best football coach of all time and an owner who gets it.
Respect
Atlanta had too much of that Packer playoff choke run off on them.
Very Green Bay-esque
Ryan gave the game to NE by taking a sack rather than throwing the ball away and kicking a field goal to go up by 11 to ice the game.
Matty ICE melted with mental errors before the entire world. NE won their last SB by a faulty play call by Seattle’s OC Darrell Bevell. Ryan owns this loss. I didn’t expect the defense to keep it together but I didn’t realize Ryan was mentally weak. What a revealing game for Atlanta and their QB.
If I didn’t already say Tom Brady = GOAT
sorry crybabies you have NO argument!!!
Enjoy the offseason!
Funny what two quarters does in a game. He looked like a guy who was having his legacy questioned to the GOAT just like that. Can thank the Falcons for that.
Whatever your rooting interest, that was one of the more incredible SBs ever. Much needed after some pretty bad divisional and conference games. Just an insane comeback. 2 TDs and TWO 2 point conversions needed, all the while keeping ATL off the board. Nuts. I’m shaking in excitement.
Brady and Pats showed a lot of heart tonight. ATL is good, can be great with some more experience on defense. They should be back to represent NFC sooner than later.
Brady ain’t getting any younger. I’m relishing these games as you never know when it will be gone. Was so sad watching Montana hang em up and was sad when manning did last year. Just enjoy it
Most team would have quit down 28-3. More desire in that lockeroom than anyone else.
Yah. I hate you, Tom. But you’re the best ever.
I hate you so much.
But you are the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Can’t deny that now without being self-delusional.
RIGGED. NFL is rigged.
They never panicked once and just kept plugging away. That team has absolutely no quit in them.
Tom refused to lose. He got stronger and Atlanta got weaker as the game progressed. Matt Ryan is a class act. Great game.
Not a Pat’s fan, but happy for them mainly because i really did not want to see Arthur Blank dance again.
James White had 14 catches for 110 yards / 1 TDs , plus 6 carries for 29 yards, plus the key carry on the 2 point conversion. He was so effective that I thought Kevin Faulk had returned to the team.
Thank God I’m not a Falcon fan LoL
Is Brady considered elite?