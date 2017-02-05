 Skip to content

Tom Brady: There was a lot of s–t that happened tonight

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 11:17 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won his fair share of Super Bowls over the years, but he’s never won one like he did on Sunday night.

New England was down 28-3 in the third quarter and Brady was being knocked around by a Falcons defense that seemed to have an extra gear on the Patriots. Brady said “I got hit pretty hard” during his postgame press conference and that the first two quarters-plus was “exactly how we didn’t draw it up.”

Things turned his way from there, however. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with a touchdown pass to James White to get the Pats within 19 before the third quarter was out and then things got really crazy in the fourth. Brady had trouble remembering the exact sequence of events during his press conference — “there was a lot of s–t that happened tonight” — but he had no issues recalling Julian Edelman’s remarkable juggling catch that got the Patriots 23 key yards on the game-tying drive. 

Brady noted that the Patriots have been “on the other end of a few of those catches” in past Super Bowls before calling Edelman’s catch one of the greatest of all time and remarking that he didn’t know “how the hell” the wideout caught it. Edelman did and Brady wound up with Super Bowl records for passes attempted, passes completed and passing yards in a performance for the ages.

22 Responses to “Tom Brady: There was a lot of s–t that happened tonight”
  1. dodgerlakerfan1969 says: Feb 5, 2017 11:19 PM

    Simply the GOAT. It’s undeniable now. lol

  2. SouthStander says: Feb 5, 2017 11:20 PM

    Enjoy your last SB win, Mom Brady.

  3. wininer says: Feb 5, 2017 11:21 PM

    Best QB ever. Rice still the GOAT.

  4. trainwrecksryan says: Feb 5, 2017 11:22 PM

    We’re on to the 2017 preseason…

  5. chitowngronk says: Feb 5, 2017 11:22 PM

    So jealous of this team. Congrats to the GOATs Brady and Belichick

  6. ratbastardshanahandjob says: Feb 5, 2017 11:23 PM

    As a Raider fan I cant stand New England. But you can’t take it away from them. Best QB/HC combo ever. NE is committed to Excellence…

  7. ocgunslinger says: Feb 5, 2017 11:23 PM

    It was undeniable before the season began.

  8. bflobacker says: Feb 5, 2017 11:23 PM

    As a Bills fan, I can’t be more jealous of Pats fans. He’s the best football player of all time, with the best football coach of all time and an owner who gets it.

    Respect

  9. Should I Be Offended by Redskins? says: Feb 5, 2017 11:24 PM

    Atlanta had too much of that Packer playoff choke run off on them.

    Very Green Bay-esque

  10. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 11:24 PM

    Ryan gave the game to NE by taking a sack rather than throwing the ball away and kicking a field goal to go up by 11 to ice the game.

    Matty ICE melted with mental errors before the entire world. NE won their last SB by a faulty play call by Seattle’s OC Darrell Bevell. Ryan owns this loss. I didn’t expect the defense to keep it together but I didn’t realize Ryan was mentally weak. What a revealing game for Atlanta and their QB.

  11. Flash1287 says: Feb 5, 2017 11:24 PM

    If I didn’t already say Tom Brady = GOAT

    sorry crybabies you have NO argument!!!

    Enjoy the offseason!

  12. whiteybulgersson says: Feb 5, 2017 11:24 PM

    Funny what two quarters does in a game. He looked like a guy who was having his legacy questioned to the GOAT just like that. Can thank the Falcons for that.

  13. xxsweepthelegxx says: Feb 5, 2017 11:24 PM

    Whatever your rooting interest, that was one of the more incredible SBs ever. Much needed after some pretty bad divisional and conference games. Just an insane comeback. 2 TDs and TWO 2 point conversions needed, all the while keeping ATL off the board. Nuts. I’m shaking in excitement.

    Brady and Pats showed a lot of heart tonight. ATL is good, can be great with some more experience on defense. They should be back to represent NFC sooner than later.

    Brady ain’t getting any younger. I’m relishing these games as you never know when it will be gone. Was so sad watching Montana hang em up and was sad when manning did last year. Just enjoy it

  14. ralphwilsonisrich says: Feb 5, 2017 11:25 PM

    Most team would have quit down 28-3. More desire in that lockeroom than anyone else.

  15. deadontoilet says: Feb 5, 2017 11:26 PM

    Yah. I hate you, Tom. But you’re the best ever.

    I hate you so much.

    But you are the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Can’t deny that now without being self-delusional.

  16. darkneptune73 says: Feb 5, 2017 11:26 PM

    RIGGED. NFL is rigged.

  17. richiethegreek says: Feb 5, 2017 11:26 PM

    They never panicked once and just kept plugging away. That team has absolutely no quit in them.

  18. mfgdog says: Feb 5, 2017 11:27 PM

    Tom refused to lose. He got stronger and Atlanta got weaker as the game progressed. Matt Ryan is a class act. Great game.

  19. psljax says: Feb 5, 2017 11:28 PM

    Not a Pat’s fan, but happy for them mainly because i really did not want to see Arthur Blank dance again.

  20. 6ball says: Feb 5, 2017 11:28 PM

    .
    James White had 14 catches for 110 yards / 1 TDs , plus 6 carries for 29 yards, plus the key carry on the 2 point conversion. He was so effective that I thought Kevin Faulk had returned to the team.
    .

  21. defscottyb says: Feb 5, 2017 11:28 PM

    Thank God I’m not a Falcon fan LoL

  22. sundog05 says: Feb 5, 2017 11:29 PM

    Is Brady considered elite?

