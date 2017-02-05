Tom Brady wins his fourth Super Bowl MVP award

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2017, 10:30 PM EST

After an incredible 25-point comeback and a Super Bowl-record 466 passing yards, Tom Brady has become the first player ever to win four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards.

Brady was the obvious choice for Super Bowl LI MVP after the Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28. Brady had previously won the MVP award at Super Bowl XXVI, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XLIX.

Joe Montana is the only other player with three Super Bowl MVPs.

It was a game that saw Brady set Super Bowl records for completions and yards and extend his career Super Bowl records in every major statistical category including touchdowns, completions, attempts and passing yards, as well as games played.

Brady is the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls as a starter, and joins Charles Haley as the only players at any position with five Super Bowl rings.

In an incredible career, Tom Brady has just had his crowning achievement.