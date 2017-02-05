Trey Flowers sack ends first Falcons possession

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 6:47 PM EST

The Falcons didn’t have the league’s Most Valuable Player put the ball in the air on their first offensive play of Super Bowl LI, which turned out to be a good choice.

Running back Devonta Freeman busted through the Patriots defense for a 37-yard gain that moved the Falcons near midfield after a holding penalty on a punt had them start the drive on their own 8-yard-line. Things would go downhill from there, however.

After a short run by Freeman and a short completion to fullback Patrick DiMarco, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers sacked Matt Ryan on third down. It looked for a moment like Ryan fumbled the ball, but he was ruled down by referee Carl Cheffers and the Falcons punted the ball back to New England.

The Falcons had scored on their first possession in each of their last eight games. Their failure to keep the streak alive leaves us scoreless a little more than four minutes into the game with the Patriots set for their second possession of the day.