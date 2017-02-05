 Skip to content

Trey Flowers sack ends first Falcons possession

Posted by Josh Alper on February 5, 2017, 6:47 PM EST
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos attempts to avoid a tackle by defensive end Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t have the league’s Most Valuable Player put the ball in the air on their first offensive play of Super Bowl LI, which turned out to be a good choice.

Running back Devonta Freeman busted through the Patriots defense for a 37-yard gain that moved the Falcons near midfield after a holding penalty on a punt had them start the drive on their own 8-yard-line. Things would go downhill from there, however.

After a short run by Freeman and a short completion to fullback Patrick DiMarco, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers sacked Matt Ryan on third down. It looked for a moment like Ryan fumbled the ball, but he was ruled down by referee Carl Cheffers and the Falcons punted the ball back to New England.

The Falcons had scored on their first possession in each of their last eight games. Their failure to keep the streak alive leaves us scoreless a little more than four minutes into the game with the Patriots set for their second possession of the day.

7 Responses to “Trey Flowers sack ends first Falcons possession”
  1. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 6:53 PM

    Uh oh, the Falcons can play defense too…. That sack, wow!

  2. OldDurtyBird says: Feb 5, 2017 6:55 PM

    We are not playing soft zone defense today. 🙂

  3. nynbkfarsuperiorx says: Feb 5, 2017 6:57 PM

    Key to beating Patriots = great dline and decent offense

    You knock Brady on his butt enough times and he gets frustrated and rattled.

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Feb 5, 2017 6:57 PM

    Atlanta offensive line getting exposed. Matt Ryan is getting happy feet.

  5. skawh says: Feb 5, 2017 6:59 PM

    Brady sacked twice on his 2nd drive. Atlanta up 1 sack.

  6. amplewor says: Feb 5, 2017 7:02 PM

    Ryan staying in pocket too long. Run out if no one’s open. Can’t ruin good drives like that.

  7. orange and blue own the nfl says: Feb 5, 2017 7:09 PM

    Still love Blount you clowns?

    Hahahaha

