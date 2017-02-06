 Skip to content

2017 NFL Draft first-round order

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 5:01 PM EST
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the podium during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2016 season is over, and the order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is set.

The entire draft order will be announced when compensatory picks are determined and awarded. The 2017 draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Three first-round picks have already been traded, two in trades involving the top of last year’s draft. The Browns will pick at No. 1 and also own the Eagles’ pick at No. 12. The Titans own the Rams’ pick at No. 5 and their own pick at No. 18, and the Eagles own the Vikings’ first-round pick at either No. 14 or No. 15 via the Sam Bradford trade last summer.

A coin flip will be held between the Colts and Eagles to determine pick Nos. 14 and 15 because the Colts and Vikings had the same record and their opponents had the same winning percentage. In the past, such coin flips have been held at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The full first-round draft order is below…

1. Cleveland
2. San Francisco
3. Chicago
4. Jacksonville
5. Tennessee (via the Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina
9. Cincinnati
10. Buffalo
11. New Orleans
12. Cleveland (via the Eagles)
13. Arizona
14. OR 15. Indianapolis
14. OR 15. Philadelphia (via the Vikings)
16. Baltimore
17. Washington
18. Tennessee
19. Tampa Bay
20. Denver
21. Detroit
22. Miami
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland
25. Houston
26. Seattle
27. Kansas City
28. Dallas
29. Green Bay
30. Pittsburgh
31. Atlanta
32. New England

16 Responses to “2017 NFL Draft first-round order”
  1. jwcarlson says: Feb 6, 2017 5:05 PM

    The Browns might want to try trading down in both first round spots and using the scatter gun approach to drafting.

  2. overthedwaynebowe says: Feb 6, 2017 5:10 PM

    Sorry Lamar Jackson… to the Browns with you!

  3. hillarystandswhenshepees says: Feb 6, 2017 5:10 PM

    Any predictions on Cleveland’s first pick?

  4. BoyzFan says: Feb 6, 2017 5:15 PM

    hillarystandswhenshepees says:
    Feb 6, 2017 5:10 PM
    Any predictions on Cleveland’s first pick?

    _____________________

    The next 2 top busts are their 1st round picks if they don’t trade down.

  5. firecracker87 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:18 PM

    The only time Cleveland is #1 – they should be proud!

    If I were a college player i’d go to the un-drafted tryouts with some other team.

  6. bingobrown12 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:18 PM

    The World Champion Patriots trade the 32 Pick and JG
    for Cleveland’s # 1.Let the groaning begin.

  7. jimair1 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:21 PM

    Zero picks Vikings lose again. Skol

  8. aliveguy24 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:23 PM

    When do they detemine who’s 14 and 15

  9. jonbeck316 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:23 PM

    It’s nice of Roger to let my patriots keep their first round pick this year. What a generous soul!

  10. saints12013 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:24 PM

    Cleveland should pick Myles Garrett

  11. Carr4Mack52 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:25 PM

    They clearly don’t need a QB, their QB has a statue in Texas for him.. Myles Garrett makes sense

  12. harrisonhits2 says: Feb 6, 2017 5:31 PM

    “Any predictions on Cleveland’s first pick?”

    If they don’t take Oline they’re making a big mistake. Worst Oline in the league this season gave up a whopping 138 QB hits and 68 sacks.

    If they don’t shore up that line in a big way any QB they take will be injured by the time the season is 1/4 of the way done and they’ll be playing backups again.

  13. seatownballers says: Feb 6, 2017 5:37 PM

    Just draft de Garrett, and qb Watson Cleveland. Quite trading when talent is needed. Build around those 2

  14. sportswart says: Feb 6, 2017 5:42 PM

    Every top prospect wakes up in a Cleveland nightmare until the draft is over…

  15. ibillwt says: Feb 6, 2017 5:50 PM

    Pats just seem to keep getting screwed over with the last pick!

  16. prideof10000lakes says: Feb 6, 2017 5:50 PM

    I hope we draft Sam Bradford with our first pick.

    SKOL

