2017 NFL Draft first-round order

The 2016 season is over, and the order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is set.
The entire draft order will be announced when compensatory picks are determined and awarded. The 2017 draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
Three first-round picks have already been traded, two in trades involving the top of last year’s draft. The Browns will pick at No. 1 and also own the Eagles’ pick at No. 12. The Titans own the Rams’ pick at No. 5 and their own pick at No. 18, and the Eagles own the Vikings’ first-round pick at either No. 14 or No. 15 via the Sam Bradford trade last summer.
A coin flip will be held between the Colts and Eagles to determine pick Nos. 14 and 15 because the Colts and Vikings had the same record and their opponents had the same winning percentage. In the past, such coin flips have been held at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The full first-round draft order is below…
1. Cleveland
2. San Francisco
3. Chicago
4. Jacksonville
5. Tennessee (via the Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina
9. Cincinnati
10. Buffalo
11. New Orleans
12. Cleveland (via the Eagles)
13. Arizona
14. OR 15. Indianapolis
14. OR 15. Philadelphia (via the Vikings)
16. Baltimore
17. Washington
18. Tennessee
19. Tampa Bay
20. Denver
21. Detroit
22. Miami
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland
25. Houston
26. Seattle
27. Kansas City
28. Dallas
29. Green Bay
30. Pittsburgh
31. Atlanta
32. New England
The Browns might want to try trading down in both first round spots and using the scatter gun approach to drafting.
Sorry Lamar Jackson… to the Browns with you!
Any predictions on Cleveland’s first pick?
hillarystandswhenshepees says:
Feb 6, 2017 5:10 PM
Any predictions on Cleveland’s first pick?
The next 2 top busts are their 1st round picks if they don’t trade down.
The only time Cleveland is #1 – they should be proud!
If I were a college player i’d go to the un-drafted tryouts with some other team.
The World Champion Patriots trade the 32 Pick and JG
for Cleveland’s # 1.Let the groaning begin.
Zero picks Vikings lose again. Skol
When do they detemine who’s 14 and 15
It’s nice of Roger to let my patriots keep their first round pick this year. What a generous soul!
Cleveland should pick Myles Garrett
They clearly don’t need a QB, their QB has a statue in Texas for him.. Myles Garrett makes sense
“Any predictions on Cleveland’s first pick?”
If they don’t take Oline they’re making a big mistake. Worst Oline in the league this season gave up a whopping 138 QB hits and 68 sacks.
If they don’t shore up that line in a big way any QB they take will be injured by the time the season is 1/4 of the way done and they’ll be playing backups again.
Just draft de Garrett, and qb Watson Cleveland. Quite trading when talent is needed. Build around those 2
Every top prospect wakes up in a Cleveland nightmare until the draft is over…
Pats just seem to keep getting screwed over with the last pick!
I hope we draft Sam Bradford with our first pick.
SKOL