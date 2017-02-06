2017 NFL Draft first-round order

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

The 2016 season is over, and the order for the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is set.

The entire draft order will be announced when compensatory picks are determined and awarded. The 2017 draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Three first-round picks have already been traded, two in trades involving the top of last year’s draft. The Browns will pick at No. 1 and also own the Eagles’ pick at No. 12. The Titans own the Rams’ pick at No. 5 and their own pick at No. 18, and the Eagles own the Vikings’ first-round pick at either No. 14 or No. 15 via the Sam Bradford trade last summer.

A coin flip will be held between the Colts and Eagles to determine pick Nos. 14 and 15 because the Colts and Vikings had the same record and their opponents had the same winning percentage. In the past, such coin flips have been held at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The full first-round draft order is below…

1. Cleveland

2. San Francisco

3. Chicago

4. Jacksonville

5. Tennessee (via the Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. Los Angeles Chargers

8. Carolina

9. Cincinnati

10. Buffalo

11. New Orleans

12. Cleveland (via the Eagles)

13. Arizona

14. OR 15. Indianapolis

14. OR 15. Philadelphia (via the Vikings)

16. Baltimore

17. Washington

18. Tennessee

19. Tampa Bay

20. Denver

21. Detroit

22. Miami

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland

25. Houston

26. Seattle

27. Kansas City

28. Dallas

29. Green Bay

30. Pittsburgh

31. Atlanta

32. New England