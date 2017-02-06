49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 7:27 PM EST

The 49ers have officially announced the hiring of Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach.

Shanahan has 13 years of NFL experience and was most recently offensive coordinator of the Falcons. He previously was offensive coordinator for the Browns, Texans and Redskins. The 49ers spoke to Shanahan at their first available chance last month and again in later January, but he couldn’t officially be hired until after the Super Bowl.

In 2016 Shanahan was Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year, Coordinator of the Year by The Sporting News and Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The 49ers will formally introduce Shanahan, the 20th head coach in franchise history and third in the last three seasons, later this week.

“It is truly an honor to be named head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the marquee franchises in all of sports,” Shanahan said in the team’s release on the hiring. “I must thank Jed and the York family for entrusting me with this great privilege and tremendous opportunity. I would also like to express my gratitude to Arthur Blank, Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons organization for their support and the experience of a lifetime.”