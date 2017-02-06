Bill Belichick: Great champions get off the mat and win

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2017, 10:13 AM EST

Patriots coach Bill Belichick used a boxing analogy he learned early in his coaching career to describe what his team did at Super Bowl LI.

Belichick paid tribute to his old boss, Bill Parcells, and said this morning that Parcells used to tell his teams that the greatest fighters are the ones who can win after they’ve been knocked down.

“One of the things coach Parcells said that always stuck with me is in boxing, the mark of a great champion is the one who can get up off the mat and win. It felt like that’s what we did last night,” Belichick said.

Belichick said he’s known his team was special since last offseason, when he saw their work ethic and their commitment.

“They earned it all the way, from OTAs to training camp, all through the regular season, 14 wins, three more in the playoffs, and we handled adversity all the way. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Belichick said. “They just compete and don’t stop competing, and we saw that last night. What everybody saw last night in the fourth quarter and overtime from the New England Patriots is what I’ve seen for the last seven months. I’m very proud to be the coach of this group.”

No one can dispute that these Patriots are great champions, and champions who can take a punch and hit back.