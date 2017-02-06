Bill Belichick: Great champions get off the mat and win

Patriots coach Bill Belichick used a boxing analogy he learned early in his coaching career to describe what his team did at Super Bowl LI.
Belichick paid tribute to his old boss, Bill Parcells, and said this morning that Parcells used to tell his teams that the greatest fighters are the ones who can win after they’ve been knocked down.
“One of the things coach Parcells said that always stuck with me is in boxing, the mark of a great champion is the one who can get up off the mat and win. It felt like that’s what we did last night,” Belichick said.
Belichick said he’s known his team was special since last offseason, when he saw their work ethic and their commitment.
“They earned it all the way, from OTAs to training camp, all through the regular season, 14 wins, three more in the playoffs, and we handled adversity all the way. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Belichick said. “They just compete and don’t stop competing, and we saw that last night. What everybody saw last night in the fourth quarter and overtime from the New England Patriots is what I’ve seen for the last seven months. I’m very proud to be the coach of this group.”
No one can dispute that these Patriots are great champions, and champions who can take a punch and hit back.
When I cheat all the time, it pays off!
And they did it through the frame-job of deflategate – ROGER THAT!
Greatest choke job in playoff history. Yes I know Buffalo-Houston was bigger in terms of points but this was the Super Bowl.
Hay lets give kudos to Chris Long he started the whole come back with the great acting selling the holding call other than that he was invisible all day !
But Tyrod Taylor said the Bills should have been in the Super Bowl instead. 🙂
…Love’um or hate’um, if your a true football fan that 2nd half showed what GREAT TEAMS and GREAT Coaching is all about. It just is.
wib22 says:
Feb 6, 2017 10:16 AM
—
All I can do for you at this point is pat you on the head and say,
“Shhhhhh, Coach Belichick is talking now, m-kay?”
——————
No it doesn’t, all of your salty nonsense just keeps reconfirming how childish you are, so stop cheating reality dude.
Winners get off the mat and compete, losers like Peyton stay down. 43-8. Lol
I like the boxing reference. Particularly considering I was reading multiple reports that the Falcons were watching boxing to get motivation for the game… maybe instead of watching boxing matches they should have focused on patriots game film?
Patriots experience in the Super Bowl showed last night. They knew the game wasn’t over at the half, while the Falcons defense was too amped up in the first half. They didn’t save enough energy for the full 60 and ran out of gas. Wasn’t that something that Brady talked about during Super Bowl media week? That you can’t get too amped up so you reserve energy for the full 60.
Choking dogs lie down and roll over.
Atlanta Falcons football is exhibit A.
The experience edge was too much. Falcons got caught in the moment late. Too many young guys thinking it was over. The cameras confirmed this as early as 3rd quarter when they panned to guys celebrating when it was 28-9. Pats have been there, done that and knew it wasn’t over until the clock hit zero.
Atlanta is a great team, pretty sure they will be back in near future and learn from this. Pats looked like the Pats. Probably another championshop tun left in them, if not more.
Congrats to both teams.
Atlanta played a great game last night!
Congrats to them. I have a feeling that they may be ruling the NFC for several years.
Nothing but class from Quinn after the game.
Julio is amazing.
Freeman is one fast little dude.
The Defense looked great, until they faded fast at the end.
Matt Ryan….perhaps a bit over-rated after this regular season, but good. He certainly has a lot of weapons.
Best SuperBowl ever!
Falcons may get another pop at the Pats next year!
Until then….
HELL YEAH!!! World Champion Patriots!!
The NFL is becoming pro wrestling FIXED!!! Atlanta’s defense kicking ass for 3 quarters & then forget how to cover & intercept passed???
———————————————–
Sad, and pathetic.
Just keep saying the Pats got lucky and didn’t earn that win. Keep saying that the other team “gave them” those trophies. Keep fueling the fire of desire by question their achievements. Seriously keep doing it. It makes BB’s job of keeping them humbled motivated a little bit easier.
-Patriots fans around the globe.
wow.
I give up. I love the Patriots.
How is it sad? GOAT QB won last night, but the coach caught filming signals shouldn’t be praised.