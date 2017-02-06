Bill Belichick on fifth Super Bowl win: It’s about the team

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has stressed the importance of team accomplishments over individual ones throughout his time in New England and it was no different after the team won their fifth Super Bowl under his tutelage.
Belichick is the first head coach to win five Super Bowl rings, moving ahead of the late Chuck Noll with Sunday night’s comeback victory. After the game, Belichick gave the credit to the larger group for being in position to set a new record.
“The most important thing tonight is the team win,” Belichick said. “I am happy for our team, our players and our organization. Everybody worked so hard for this. The only reason I am here is because of what our players did, what our assistant coaches and coordinators did, but Chuck Noll is a tremendous coach. A tremendous legacy. I coached against Chuck in his final game. I always admired Chuck and his style. The way his teams played. It is an honor to even be mentioned in the same sentence with Chuck Noll. Tonight is really about our team. It is not about some record or something like that. It is about what our team accomplished. They deserve to be champions. They earned it tonight.”
Belichick may not be interested in discussing his own legacy, but anyone who is will probably have a hard time coming up with a better one in the Super Bowl era. Five titles and seven trips to the Super Bowl in 17 years of the salary cap era with Patriots rosters that, outside of the quarterback position, have changed over multiple times has built the kind of record that stands alone in NFL coaching history.
As great a coach as he is his roster building acumen is unparalleled.
Belichick and Brady were so gracious. So much class. It’s really refreshing for our country to see these highly successful people carry themselves with such dignity. Instead of saying “hey look at me”, they’re giving the credit to everyone else. These guys are good role models for adults, not just kids.
I have a lot of respect for Atlanta, very talented, very young, they will be back IMO.
Of course he said it’s all about the team, it’s what he always says and of course gave props to Knoll but you can bet in his football lifer heart he knows he is breathing rare air. He might even break down and privately enjoy it for a week or so at some point.
Before this year, I used to call them cheaters. Then I watched the NFL pile on them. They lost their first round draft pick. Their starting QB didn’t play the first four games of the year. They lost their pro bowl TE. And they were down 28-3 in the Super Bowl. And they still won. I’ll be happy to eat crow. They are not cheaters. They are winners.
Plus 2 rings from the Giants as a coordinator. With last night he’s coached in 9 Super Bowls.
Don’t forget that Belichick is also the GM, the contract negotiator, the chief scout, and free agent recruiter besides his duties as coach. Whatever Kraft pays him isn’t nearly enough.
Ok Patriots don’t take this the wrong way ,,,your team deserves that ring last night if there ever was a team that desereved to win a Super Bowl it was the Patriots last night ! Here comes the But and this goes for the Patriots too,,, shouldn’t both teams possess the ball in overtime and if your answer is no ,,,,I don’t agree because if the shoe is on the other foot Brady and everything he stands for would never have gotten a shot at it either ! Just food for thought if a rule change should be implemented I the future ?
