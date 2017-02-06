 Skip to content

Bills will hire Gill Byrd as new secondary coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 6, 2017, 3:14 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Gill Byrd of the Chicago Bears poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

The Bills will hire Gill Byrd as their new secondary coach, per multiple reports.

Byrd was a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and is a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame. He started his coaching career with the Rams in 2003, then worked under Lovie Smith both with the Bears and later with the Buccaneers. He most recently spent 2014-15 as the secondary coach in Tampa Bay.

In Buffalo he will work under new head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was also the defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay for Byrd’s two seasons there.

3 Responses to “Bills will hire Gill Byrd as new secondary coach”
  1. jjackwagon says: Feb 6, 2017 3:16 PM

    Better just a rent a place in Buffalo.

  2. hanspard says: Feb 6, 2017 3:42 PM

    I bet he’s a dang good coach. Guy never could really run fast and yet he turned in a very respectable career at a position that demands speed.

  3. garyeyee says: Feb 6, 2017 3:50 PM

    Good Hire….

