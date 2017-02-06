Brandon Pettigrew arrested for disorderly conduct

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 2:53 PM EST

It’s fair to say that free agent tight end Brandon Pettigrew’s Super Bowl Sunday was less enjoyable than the one the Patriots spent in Houston.

Pettigrew, who was released by the Lions in December, was arrested early Sunday morning in Oklahoma City and charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. According to a police report, via NewsOK.com, officers responded to an incident outside the Pretty Please Social Room.

Pettigrew was seen “pushing and arguing” with two other men and was described as “verbally defiant” to at least 25 requests to leave the area. He was booked and released on Sunday.

Pettigrew didn’t play at all last season and spent the year on the physically unable to perform list as a result of a torn ACL in 2015. He spent the previous seven years with the Lions, who drafted him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

Now’s normally the point where we’d reset the “days without an arrest” meter, but it seems to have made off with Tom Brady’s jersey.