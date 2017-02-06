Browns kick off the offseason by claiming Tyvis Powell

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 2:33 PM EST

The end of the Super Bowl meant the end of the season for the Patriots and Seahawks, but it also meant that the rest of the league could get back to business.

Teams were permitted to start making roster moves on Monday and the Browns didn’t waste any time getting the ball rolling on this year’s offseason machinations. The Browns announced that they have claimed safety Tyvis Powell off of waivers on the first day that the process has run since the end of the regular season.

Powell was waived by the Seahawks leading up to Wild Card weekend so that they could sign kick returner Devin Hester to the roster. He played in eight games for Seattle during the 2016 season and made three tackles. The move is a homecoming for Powell, who grew up in Ohio and played college ball at Ohio State before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent last year.

The Browns figure to have a lot more moves in store this offseason as they have a stockpile of draft picks at their disposal and room to get better across the board.