Chris Long had doubts at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 12:42 AM EST

When you fall behind 21-0 and trail 21-3 at halftime to a team that put up more points than anyone else in the league, it can be hard not to lose a little faith in your ability to win a game.

Defensive end Chris Long was one of those players. Long admitted to having some doubts when he spoke to reporters after the thrilling 34-28 overtime win, but credited defensive back Duron Harmon with helping to snap him out of his funk in time for the second half.

“I kept telling people Duron Harmon walked in and said, ‘This is going to be the best comeback of all time.,’ Long said. “And we completely believed it. We had enough guys like that that were pulling guys like me along who were down. There were some guys that were like, ‘Man, how’d we get in this hole? We’re going to keep fighting, but it’s hard to believe.’ We just kept at it.”

Long didn’t have any doubts when the game moved into overtime, calling Tom Brady an “assassin” who “tears people’s hearts out.” That gave him a chance to experience a championship after a long career on losing teams, which he called the reason why he signed with the Patriots in the first place.

“I think it’s one of those feelings, it feels amazing right now but it’s going to feel better as a memory all the time,” Long said. “That memory is never going to leave me. You feel like you’re kind of immortal.”