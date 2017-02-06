Dan Quinn: I think we ran out of gas some

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 12:51 AM EST

While the Falcons were on their way to a 21-3 halftime lead, they ran just 19 offensive plays as Robert Alford’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown and halftime kept the offense off the field for more than an hour before they got the ball to start the second half of the game.

They were able to bump that total to 27 plays in the second half of the game, but converting just one of their eight third downs meant that the ball remained in New England’s possession a lot more than it was in the Falcons’ hands. The Patriots wound up running 93 offensive plays before the game was over and Falcons coach Dan Quinn said it took a toll on his defense.

“I think for sure we ran out of gas some,” Quinn said. “I don’t know what the time of possession was, I didn’t look at that. But, I can tell you how hard these guys battled for it. We knew it was going to come down to the end for sure, and just at the end for them to have the scores back-to-back, that was the difference for sure.”

Quinn agreed that the team didn’t play well on third downs, but said that he didn’t want to delve too deeply into things he would do differently without watching the tape of the game. He’ll likely find several things he’d like to have back, but will have a long time to wait until he gets a chance to call another game.