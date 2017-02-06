Debate over: Tom Brady is the best ever

Before Super Bowl LI, plausible arguments could be made for and against the proposition that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. After Sunday night’s game for the ages in Houston, the debate has entered Jerry Rice territory.
For years, there’s been no question that Jerry Rice was the greatest receiver in NFL history. Now, there’s no question as to who the greatest quarterback is and was.
You can try to make an argument against it, out of bias or resentment or jealousy or whatever. You can try, but you’ll fail. With five Super Bowl championships, two other Super Bowl appearances, four Super Bowl MVP trophies, and a run of sustained excellence that has carried him from 199th pick in the 2000 draft to the top of the NFL mountain, Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.
The next question is whether Brady will be regarded as the greatest player at any position, supplanting Rice for that unofficial title. That hinges in large part on whether Brady retires with any, many, or all of the all-time passing records, and whether he continues to play at a high level beyond the age of 40.
At the MVP press conference, Brady said that at age 25 his arm always hurt and that, at 39, it never does. As long as the arm can complement the mind, he’ll be able to keep going.
Yes, Father Time is undefeated. But Brady appears to be ready to give him a fight like he’s never before seen. If anyone doubts his abilities in that regard, they should talk to the Falcons.
Brady didn’t use Stickum
It was already over. But if people needed the proof on paper, well now you have that too…
The GOAT. Debate over.
Whatever. Brady cheated on his first wife. Cheated the game for a team that got caught cheating. He lost two SB’s. Seahawks gave him one title and Sunday was a gift as well. Brady is a decent QB who the NFL changed its rule for, and he is a whiner who gets every call.
Rice was going to be cut after his rookie year, then he started cheating and the rest is “history”
Now it really isn’t up for debate.
I was hanging onto the whole Joe Montana and Vince Lombardi thing but it’s real clear now that Brady and Bellichick are the the greatest ever.
Greatest qb and greatest football player ever!
Greatest of his era. Still hard to compare players from decades ago due to many variables and the fact it is a team game.
I still think Peyton is better. That man has 5 mvp trophies. Brady has 2. Sorry, but you gotta have more than 2 to claim the best ever.
Now, Belicheck on the other hand, I believe he is the best ever. If Peyton had Belli had been together, he’d have at least 5 super bowl rings too.
Brady is doing this with a bunch of UDFAs. Imagine if Brady had a receiver like Julio Jones? RIP the rest of the league.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Greatest cheaters of all time. The debate is over.
Well, I do know one thing – he’s better than Peyton Manning; hope to god that discussion is finally over.
Everyone likes to talk about how Manning was the harder worker in football. Maybe when it came to studying game tales and things like that he was. But compare the dedication of Peyton to the dedication of Brady. Brady is 39, looks like he’s 25. Plays like he’s 25. It’s impressive. Because he dedicated his life to football. Film study. Working out. Diet. Everything. Now look at mannings last year in the NFL. Same age as Brady is now. Looked 50. Played like was 50. Broken down. Beer gut making him look 4 months pregnant. Debate over. Brady outworks everyone. On the field. Off the field. In the film room. Everywhere
I would say he’s tied with Bart Starr
The win didnt change anything. He was the GOAT before
steelerfanjo says: Feb 6, 2017 10:28 AM
Whatever. Brady cheated on his first wife. Cheated the game for a team that got caught cheating. He lost two SB’s. Seahawks gave him one title and Sunday was a gift as well. Brady is a decent QB who the NFL changed its rule for, and he is a whiner who gets every call.
—————
This has to sting so badly for you. I’m sorry.
Marino on that list is a joke.
#zerorings
Asterisk.
steelerfanjo says:
Feb 6, 2017 10:28 AM
Whatever. Brady cheated on his first wife. Cheated the game for a team that got caught cheating. He lost two SB’s. Seahawks gave him one title and Sunday was a gift as well. Brady is a decent QB who the NFL changed its rule for, and he is a whiner who gets every call.
******
Your QB should probably be in a jail cell right now.
Yes he is, now I can’t wait to get to the part when he falls. The only problem with Brady is that he plays for the worst fan base ever
The debate is over but there will always be an asterisk attached to Kraft, Belichick and Brady that will never go away. See Barry Bonds, Pete Rose and others.
@elmerelmer, Brady is the GOAT, PERIOD.
Tom Brady has no weapons and he still wins.
The world has given up the debate. It is Brady the Jordan of football.
Would have been GOAT even if last night happened differently. 🙂
All hail the
FIVE TIME
FIVE TIME
FIVE TIME
FIVE TIME
FIVE TIME
World Champions.
Poor Patriot Hater. 🙂 Never were, and never will be in OUR league. Tee hee. 🙂
The things the Patriots have done since 2000 in the free agent era are unbelievable. The sustained longevity is unheard of. Even when other greats were rattling off Super Bowls, they didn’t have this long of sustained success. Montana won his first in 1982 and his last 8 years later. Every other dynasty burned bright for bursts and then flamed out. The Steelers (4 in 6 years) and Cowboys (3 in 4 years) fall into that same category. Tom Brady has 16 years between his first and last (or should I say most recent) Super Bowl. To still be able to get to the top after that long is ridiculous. And with some of the players he’s had? Please. His receivers last night were Chris Hogan, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Malcolm Mitchell. His leading receiver was a RB! Are you kidding me. He’s the clearcut GOAT, and unless Rodgers can rattle off 2 or 3 Super Bowls in the next 5 years I don’t see that changing any time soon.
Still don’t think you can compare QBs from different eras, and btw, who ever said Rice was the best player ever. Did Jim Brown never play?
When you read or hear hateful comments against Brady and BB just know that the person making it is just projecting and really hates themselves for being such a loser and disappointment.
Yes, he is the best ever, but he has always had good consistent teams in all fronts. Yesterday the defense stepped up to turn the game in New England’s favor, the previous SB (against Seattle) the defense also sealed the victory. He is the best ever, ok, but he has played alongside the best coach ever, so there is that…
Tee hee. Patriot Hater is as salty as I expected them to be. 🙂
Getting right in your grill and running my mouth is going to be FUN! Get used to it cupcakes! Bow down to the World Champions, the 5 time World Champions and kiss our full hand of rings.
🙂
I love how the inferiority complex fair-weather fans (yes I still remember opening day 1988 when the game was not sold out and I was forced to listen on the radio because the game was blacked out) still has to try and justify Marcia being better than Peyton – he is not.
The debate is whether he is as great as Gretzky or Jordan. He is clearly the best football player and Im a jets fan.
elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
Feb 6, 2017 10:31 AM
I would say he’s tied with Bart Starr
————————————————————
Your opinion will be given all of the merit it deserves.
Marshall Faulk is absolutely beside himself.
jetsclaps says:
Feb 6, 2017 10:30 AM
I still think Peyton is better.
===================
If nothing else that explains why you are a Jets fan.
This is ridiculous.The Patriots won 2 SuperBowls and were gifted 3.Brady lost the Tuck Game.He lost the Seattle game until Carroll’s brain got “MAD COW Disease”.He lost yesterday as well until Quinn’s brain also developed “Mad Cow” disease .If Montana and Brady were on the same team,Brady would never have seen the field.Those are FACTS.