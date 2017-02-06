Dungy: Brady and Belichick are the best ever

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 1:39 PM EST

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy joined PFT Live on Monday to discuss a couple of guys whose bronze busts eventually will be in the same place as his.

Dungy, whose Colts had plenty of battles with the Patriots, said that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the best quarterback and coach in league history — and that they will be until a coach and a quarterback manage to top their feat of five Super Bowl wins.

The interview also included an assessment of what went wrong for the franchise that failed to parlay a 28-3 lead into its first Super Bowl victory. At a time when plenty of fans and media are criticizing Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for dialing up pass plays during key moments in the fourth quarter, Dungy believes coach Dan Quinn should have been ready to overrule the desire to be aggressive with an order to take the safer route aimed at killing the clock and, as it related to the first and 10 from the New England 22 with less than four minutes to play, extending the lead to 11 points instead of punting the ball back to the Patriots and giving them an opportunity to force overtime.

For more from Coach Dungy regarding Super Bowl LI and two of the key omissions from the new class of Hall of Famers, check out the video.