Falcons coaches were stuck upstairs, amid celebrating Patriots fans

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2017, 11:02 AM EST

It was bad enough that they lost, and lost the way they did.

But the way Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan ended his night in Reliant Stadium provided a perfectly frustrating coda to a day gone wrong.

Via Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Shanahan and several other Falcons assistant coaches were stuck upstairs on the press box level when an elevator failed to fetch them.

In Reliant Stadium, the press box is near the top of the building (Lady Gaga considered singing from there), and reporters in a hurry after the game were pointed to stairs which led to concourses which led to multiple escalators to get to the floor of the building where the locker rooms were. It was a significant walk, which is why the elevator is clearly the preferred conveyance.

The coaches were initially sent down a flight of stairs to try to catch an elevator at a lower level, but one never stopped for them. So after milling about with celebrating Patriots fans, they went back up and waited, a total of about 20 minutes.

“This is [bleeping] bull,” Shanahan yelled, and when approached by a reporter, said: “Sorry, I can’t talk right now.”

He eventually did get a chance to talk — about his own play-calling decisions which might have doomed their ability to prevent a record comeback — so the chance to wait might not have been the worst thing.