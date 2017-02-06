 Skip to content

Falcons could have an extended Super Bowl hangover

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sideline in the first half against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride has direct experience with playing — and beating, twice — the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Gilbride also has another experience that relates to the aftermath of the most recent NFL championship game.

Appearing on Monday’s PFT Live, Gilbride explained how being on the wrong side of an epic comeback stay stick with the losing team. Gilbride ran the offense for the 1992 Oilers, who surrendered the biggest lead in postseason history to the Bills. Gilbride believes that the collapse contributed to a slow start the following season, with the Oilers struggling to turn the page on the bad outcome in Buffalo.

To hear more of Gilbride’s insights on the greatest NFL game ever played (in my opinion), check out the video from his latest visit to the show.

4 Responses to “Falcons could have an extended Super Bowl hangover”
  1. elyasm says: Feb 6, 2017 8:41 PM

    Losing your offensive coordinator probably isn’t going to help the situation much, either.

  2. MichaelEdits says: Feb 6, 2017 8:41 PM

    I hope they do. My favorite team also plays in the NFC South. #KeepPounding

  3. weepingjebus says: Feb 6, 2017 8:47 PM

    They’re done. The Patriots are the only team that can not only defeat you, they can unmake you. Watch and see.

  4. mmack66 says: Feb 6, 2017 8:49 PM

    TMZ is reporting that the Falcons are in talks with Mike Shanahan to be their next offensive coordinator, so they shouldn’t miss a beat.

