Falcons could have an extended Super Bowl hangover

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 8:30 PM EST

Former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride has direct experience with playing — and beating, twice — the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Gilbride also has another experience that relates to the aftermath of the most recent NFL championship game.

Appearing on Monday’s PFT Live, Gilbride explained how being on the wrong side of an epic comeback stay stick with the losing team. Gilbride ran the offense for the 1992 Oilers, who surrendered the biggest lead in postseason history to the Bills. Gilbride believes that the collapse contributed to a slow start the following season, with the Oilers struggling to turn the page on the bad outcome in Buffalo.

To hear more of Gilbride’s insights on the greatest NFL game ever played (in my opinion), check out the video from his latest visit to the show.