Hunt for Tom Brady’s jersey continues

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2017, 9:07 PM EST

In the aftermath of Sunday night’s Super Bowl win, someone swiped Tom Brady’s jersey. The search to find it is on.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (not that one) has asked the Texas Rangers (not those ones) to assist the Houston Police Department in the effort to find the jersey.

“In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football,” Patrick said. “Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable [sic] ever.’ It will likely go in the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas.”

Um, Dan? It was stolen in Texas. The only question at this point is whether it will be recovered in Texas, or anywhere.

The NFL also has chimed in on the matter, saying that “[w]e have been looking into this disappointing matter and will continue to assist law enforcement authorities.”

It may be disappointing, but it’s hardly unprecedented. The #DeflateGate game included a subplot regarding an attempt to improperly lift a game-used ball, and litigation has been pending for years regarding claims over Giants game-worn memorabilia. The lawsuit alleges among other things that someone stole Michael Strahan’s Super Bowl XLII jersey and replaced it with a replica that was made to look like it was used during the game.

Game-word memorabilia has become big business, and the security measures that apply to the removal of those items from the Super Bowl stadium pale in comparison to the barricades and armaments that must be navigated to gain entry.