James White broke Super Bowl records for points, catches

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2017, 7:01 AM EST

Overshadowed by Tom Brady’s magic on Sunday night was that Patriots running back James White delivered a Super Bowl MVP-worthy performance.

White set two new all-time Super Bowl records in the win over the Falcons, scoring a total of 20 points and catching 14 passes.

The 20 points came on three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, and the 14 catches yielded a game-high 110 receiving yards.

“It was just a great team effort,” White said after the game. “It’s really surreal. I was just living in the moment. I wasn’t paying attention to how many catches I had, how many yards I had. I just wanted to keep moving the chains no matter what it took.”

White did more than move the chains. He made Super Bowl history.