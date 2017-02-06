 Skip to content

Jets claim defensive tackle Mike Pennel off waivers from Packers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 6, 2017, 10:34 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 20: Defensive tackle Mike Pennel #64 of the Green Bay Packers cheers on the team before a game against the Oakland Raiders on December 20, 2015 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Packers won 30-20. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The New York Jets claimed former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Pennel off waivers on Monday.

Pennel was released by the Packers in January after completing a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. He also missed the first four games of this season while serving a separate suspension with the Packers.

Pennel was not eligible to clear waivers until after the Super Bowl. The Jets claimed him instead.

Pennel had just seven tackles in eight games for Green Bay this season. He appeared in 37 game with the Packers over the last three seasons and made five starts a season ago.

1 Response to “Jets claim defensive tackle Mike Pennel off waivers from Packers”
  1. f1restarter says: Feb 6, 2017 10:36 PM

    Spielman must’ve been asleep to miss this one.

