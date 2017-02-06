Jets claim defensive tackle Mike Pennel off waivers from Packers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 6, 2017, 10:34 PM EST

The New York Jets claimed former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Pennel off waivers on Monday.

Pennel was released by the Packers in January after completing a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. He also missed the first four games of this season while serving a separate suspension with the Packers.

Pennel was not eligible to clear waivers until after the Super Bowl. The Jets claimed him instead.

Pennel had just seven tackles in eight games for Green Bay this season. He appeared in 37 game with the Packers over the last three seasons and made five starts a season ago.