Joe Thomas on Justin Gilbert: Talent doesn’t matter if you don’t like football

The Steelers made their first move of the offseason on Monday when they released cornerback Justin Gilbert.
Gilbert arrived in Pittsburgh last year as part of a trade with the Browns, who selected Gilbert with the eighth overall pick of the 2014 draft. Gilbert’s time in Cleveland featured benchings and criticism from teammate Donte Whitner about his maturity level.
Another one of Gilbert’s teammates with Browns weighed in on the cornerback following his release on Monday. In a Twitter response to news of Gilbert’s career turn, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas suggested that Gilbert’s desire to play football isn’t at the necessary level for an NFL player.
Gilbert’s talent might get him another look this offseason, but Thomas’ observation doesn’t do much to create confidence that it would turn out any differently than his first three seasons.
Joe Thomas is the kind of guy that has earned to be this candid. He works hard and he’s played through tough times, never batting an eye. Nothing but respect from this Ravens fan.
Ouch. The man speaks truth, though.
Facts from Mr. Thomas
Belichick will have him playing like a Pro Bowler by October….
I used to think the Lions drafted poorly until I saw what has happened to the Browns…..
It is easy to stop enjoying a sport when you always lose.
What’s amazing to me is how many ex Browns were on playoff teams this year. Does anyone in the front office have a clue?