Joe Thomas on Justin Gilbert: Talent doesn’t matter if you don’t like football

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

The Steelers made their first move of the offseason on Monday when they released cornerback Justin Gilbert.

Gilbert arrived in Pittsburgh last year as part of a trade with the Browns, who selected Gilbert with the eighth overall pick of the 2014 draft. Gilbert’s time in Cleveland featured benchings and criticism from teammate Donte Whitner about his maturity level.

Another one of Gilbert’s teammates with Browns weighed in on the cornerback following his release on Monday. In a Twitter response to news of Gilbert’s career turn, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas suggested that Gilbert’s desire to play football isn’t at the necessary level for an NFL player.

If you don't like football, it doesn't matter how talented you are, your star will burn out quick. https://t.co/r7PfDSTljL — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 6, 2017

Gilbert’s talent might get him another look this offseason, but Thomas’ observation doesn’t do much to create confidence that it would turn out any differently than his first three seasons.