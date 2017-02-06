Julian Edelman on his big catch: It was only good if we won

Posted by Josh Alper on February 6, 2017, 1:04 AM EST

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made one of the most memorable catches in Super Bowl history on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s win over the Falcons.

Tom Brady’s pass to Edelman down the middle of the field was tipped up into the air by cornerback Robert Alford and the wideout dove for it along with a couple of other members of the Atlanta secondary. Edelman caught the ball and then had it pop out of his hands after he landed on Alford’s leg, which led many to think that he failed to make the catch. Edelman was able to grab the ball before it hit the ground, however, and the Patriots continued on their way to the end zone.

Edelman was asked after the game if it was his best catch.

“I don’t know,” Edelman said. “It was only good if we won the game. Thankfully we did.”

Tom Brady was less equivocal in his postgame press conference when he called it one of the greatest catches of all time. Edelman chalked that up to his “bromance” with the quarterback, but plenty of other teammates were at a loss for the right words to describe the grab as well. That leaves little doubt about how big a place it will have in Patriots lore even if the bromantic flames should die out.