Kyle Shanahan headed to 49ers with plenty of questions

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2017, 8:34 AM EST

The 49ers are going to have a new coach soon, one who will be defending his play-calling after last night’s game.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who was sealed before the Super Bowl and now can be signed and delivered to San Francisco, will be the focus of plenty of second guessing after the Falcons failed to extend a lead far enough to prevent the greatest comeback in NFL history.

Instead of running on a third-and-1 midway through the fourth, quarterback Matt Ryan was strip-sacked by Donta Hightower, and that fumble led to the touchdown and two-point conversion that made it a one-score game.

Then on their next drive, another sack of Ryan from the Patriots’ 23-yard line (easy field goal range) pushed them into a third-and-23, from whence a holding call pushed them out of a chance for potentially game-clinching points.

“The thought is to get as many yards as you can,” Shanahan said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “And we were right there on the fringe. It was by no means an easy field goal. From what I remember, we ran in on first-and-10 and lost yards. Got into second-and-11, so we try to get a pass to get us back into a manageable third down, closer to the field goal, and we took a sack. Taking a sack . . . got us into a third-and-20, so we threw a quick pass trying to get back into field goal range, which we did. But there was a holding call on the play. And when you get a holding call on third-and-20, it goes back that far. We were way out of field goal range. We tried our best to get back in but couldn’t get it done.”

He was also asked about being so aggressive, when the prudent play might have been to bleed the clock.

“It’s not really the run-pass ratio that I look at,” Shanahan said. “It’s you stay on the field, and you run your offense. When went three-and-out two times, which was huge. I think we had second-and-1 on both of those. To not convert on second-and-1 and then third, it was tough. That’s why we let them get back into the game.”

And the Patriots were quick to take over at that point, leaving the Falcons without a title or a coordinator.