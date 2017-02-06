Martellus Bennett: Patriots work ethic showed in second half

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 6, 2017, 12:08 AM EST

Perhaps the reason the Patriots looked so unfazed when they were down 25 points in the third quarter of the Super Bowl was that they had already climbed so many hills.

Or, at least one in particular.

Tight end Martellus Bennett said the reason the Patriots can respond to situations like the one they faced against the Falcons and come away with an overtime win comes from the daily work the put in, and the bond that creates.

Bennett said he was incredulous last week when the suggestion was made that they run the hill behind the practice field at Gillette Stadium, which has become a custom there.

“I was like, ‘Who runs hills in Week 23?'” Bennett said with a laugh. “But that’s what this team is, a team full of workers. . . .

“We’ve got a bunch of guys other teams don’t want, and we’ve got an edge about us.”

Bennett said that translates directly to the kind of resilience they showed while coming back for a dramatic overtime win, as there was no sense of panic in their huddle or on their sideline.

“I looked at their faces, and I knew I could trust every one of them,” Bennett said. “You look around, and you just know this guy is going to come through for you.”

That message of putting in the hours is coach Bill Belichick’s mantra, the reality that “Do your job” is a daily thing. And Sunday night in Houston, the reward for all those hours and all those hills was visible.