Martellus Bennett: You know they overpay Super Bowl champs

Like his team as a whole, tight end Martellus Bennett got off to a rough start in the Super Bowl before finishing with a flourish.
Bennett was flagged for holding twice in the first half (one was declined because of LeGarrette Blount’s lost fumble), but came up with a 25-yard catch on third down early in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal. He was also the target on a pass in overtime that resulted in a pass interference penalty on De’Vondre Campbell that set the Patriots up on the 2-yard-line.
James White scored two plays later and the Patriots had a win that Bennett credited to the team’s work ethic. He may be able to credit the win for a boost to his bank account. Bennett is headed for free agency and
“I’m going into free agency as a Super Bowl champion. You know they overpay Super Bowl champions,” Bennett said on NFL Network.
The Patriots traded for Bennett as a complementary piece to go with Rob Gronkowski, but showed he could play a larger role while Gronkowski missed time with injuries at the start and end of the year. He’s had a 90-catch season in the past and has shown an ability to play well in a variety of systems in his time with the Cowboys, Giants and Bears.
He’ll turn 30 next month and the Patriots don’t have a habit of overpaying for players who have reached that point in their careers. That may make a return engagement for Bennett unlikely unless he finds he’s wrong about what effect the win will have on his earning power.
He’s not lying.
Bennett was great. White balled. Edlemen, which I hate made an immaculate reception. Brady solidified his status as greatest of all time.
Yo haters,
No cheating scandal this year.
No Brady first 4 games.
No first round pick.
No gronk.
Down by 25 in the third.
That’s the best accomplishment ever in football. Congratulations
Somebody needs to tell Martellus he’s not as good as he may think he is.
Ever see this guy run after the catch?
One and done with the Pats.
Everybody seems to hate this guy but I think he’s cool. At least he doesn’t hide behind a persona, he seems to say what’s on his mind and is always very direct and honest. It’s weird that he got so much flack in the thread about opting out of the White House visit, considering “HE TELLS IT LIKE IT IS” is why most of the poorly-educated, ill-informed group comprising the GOP’s base voted for President Trump/President Bannon
I used to think that both the Bennett brothers talked to much but that was an awesome post-super bowl interview they had.
Isn’t he one of the losers that sits during the anthem? If I owned a team I wouldn’t even bring him in for a visit.
The Pats won’t overpay for him – bet on that.
He is just as annoying as their fans.
didn’t take long for him to forgot what it takes to win championships…..Go get your big payday and enjoy your one ring for the rest of your life. Meanwhile here in Foxboro we’ll be going for #6
If by ‘they’ he means teams other than the Patriots, he is entirely correct.
Personally, I wouldn’t mind at all if the Giants brought him back.
Hey Martellus…you were mostly invisible in this game.Teams have to be dopey to bring you into their locker room.
Larry Brown agrees with him
Both Bennett brothers sure love chiming in on every topic under the sun. I guess they are making up for all that time that the media never bothered asking them questions because they were average at best.
I guess he will need to decide whether he wants to win and be paid a fair wage or play for a lost and get paid a bundle. Maybe he should give Darelle Revis a call for some advice.
.
Duel purpose TEs are a rare commodity. Some team with a a rail car full of available cash will overpay, but at least they’ll be getting a quality player in return.
.
I think the difference between what some other team will pay him and what the Patriots would pay it would probably be better staying put.
That said I never blame players for going for the money its what most of us would do even more so after winning a Super Bowl Ring.
Enjoy Cleveland or SF in 2017 Marty.
Enjoy your new team.
I would take my chances with Gronk getting hurt than pay Bennett – any day of the week.
Yes “they” do, but the Patriots don’t. They didn’t win five super bowls by overpaying for free agents. Free agents come and go, but the Patriots keep winning. I’d overpay for Brady and Belichick, if such a thing is possible, but other players and assistant coaches don’t matter. Charlie Weis thought the same thing as Bennett, and Charlie was right. But it wasn’t the Patriots that overpaid, it was someone else. I hope Bennett gets a huge payday so that he can take care of himself and his family, but it might mean he has to move on. There is another free agent somewhere that has a lot of money but has no ring. He’ll sign at a bargain price.
He’ll be back with the Pats. I don’t see anybody relevant overpaying for his talents. If I’m right, he’s not going anywhere because he really does seem like he likes winning over losing.
I love that he trashes Trump, but this dude is so average on the football field!
He loves it in New England, but business is business. The Patriots will offer a good, competitive contract, but he will be able to get more money elsewhere. So he will have to decide. Choice is good. If he stays with the Pats, great. If he leaves, well, thanks for being an important part of a championship team and best of luck in the future. The Pats are fiscally disciplined and smart. He can be replaced. Everyone but Brady and Belichick can be replaced.
The last guy they overpaid was that linebacker from the Ravens. I can’t for the life of me remember his name.
Hey, Bennett, the only call for you that has come in is on line 1.
It is the Browns calling with money. Go for it since the Patriots are not going to pay you big time.
@qbarrel
Adalious Thomas